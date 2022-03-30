BLOOMINGTON — Tuscola’s Alyssa Williams and Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Ryder James each secured two event wins Friday in the Illinois Top Times Class 1A meet at Illinois Wesleyan, an event that operates as the indoor state tournament.
Williams placed first in the girls’ 60-meter dash with a time of 7.74 seconds and won the 200 dash in 25.93. James prevailed in the boys’ 1,600 run in 4 minutes, 27.41 seconds and topped the 3,200 run field in 9:18.31.
Other local first-place finishes came from the likes of Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Trixie Johnson in the girls’ 800 run (2:20.59), Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Max Allen in the boys’ 400 dash (51.76) and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s Eli Mojonnier in the boys’ 800 run (2:00.37).
Numerous other local athletes earned a medal via a top-nine finish in both girls’ and boys’ competition, as well.
On the girls’ side, ALAH’s Alexa Miller ranked fifth in both the 60 dash (8.14) and triple jump (33 feet, 3 inches). PBL’s Johnson added a fifth-place time in the 400 dash (1:02.56), and Sullivan’s Cassidy Short took fifth place in the long jump (17-3 1/4).
St. Joseph-Ogden collected seven top-nine efforts.
Hope Rajlich took ninth in the 200 dash (27.51), Savanna Franzen and Ava Knap ranked fifth and eighth, respectively, in the 1,600 run at 5:21.78 and 5:31.32, and Payton Carter and Grace Schmitz notched fourth place and a share of seventh place, respectively, in the pole vault at 10-113/4 and 10-6. The 1,600 relay tandem of Rajlich, Kailyn Ingram, Helene Jones and Ashlyn Lannert (sixth, 4:24.35) and the 3,200 relay foursome of Chloe Burkhalter, Knap, Jones and Franzen (third, 10:05.70) rounded out the Spartans’ top-nine showings.
Salt Fork bagged eight performances inside the top nine of an event. Brynlee Keeran slid into third place in the pole vault (11-73/4), seventh place in the long jump (16-51/4) and second place in the triple jump (35-33/4), Macie Russell placed fourth in the 800 run (2:26.59) and ninth in the 1,600 run (5:32.31), Shelby McGee claimed second place in the 60 hurdles (9.67) and eighth in the triple jump (32-93/4) and Olivia Birge was the sixth-place finisher in shot put (36-101/4).
On top of Williams’ two wins for Tuscola, the Warriors added a runner-up effort in long jump from Williams (17-101/4), Lia Patterson‘s third-place 400 dash time of 1:00.74 and a fourth-place 800 relay time of 1:50.62 from the unit of Williams, Mia Hausmann, Kenna Clodfelder and Patterson.
Uni High rounded out local girls’ involvement with six top-nine finishes.
Kate Ahmari ranked third in both the 800 run (2:25.69) and 1,600 run (5:15.12), Ella Greer sped to eighth place in the 60 dash (8.23), Zoey Muller-Hinnant acquired fifth place in the 400 dash (1:02.63), the foursome of Cadi Hu, Stefania Dzhaman, Greer and Muller-Hinnant placed sixth in the 800 relay (1:51.80) and the grouping of Ahmari, Hu, Greer and Muller-Hinnant took fourth in the 1,600 relay (4:18.15).
On the boys’ side, local schools with single athletes earning a top-nine finish included Arcola via Beau Edwards (second in high jump, 6-43/4), Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman via Karson Lewsader (tied for seventh in high jump, 6-11/2), Iroquois West via Bryson Grant (eighth in the 1,600 run, 4:37.49), Judah Christian via Daryl Okeke (sixth in the 60 hurdles, 8.75), Milford/Cissna Park via Spencer Wells (tied for seventh in high jump, 6-11/2), St. Joseph-Ogden via the foursome of Spencer Wilson, Charlie Mabry, Elijah Mock and Luke Stegall (second in the 3,200 relay, 8:35.28) and Sullivan via Carter Addison (ninth in pole vault, 10-6).
In addition to Allen’s victory, ALAH also benefited from Allen’s eighth-place showing in the 200 dash (23.57), Logan Beckmier‘s seventh-place time in the 3,200 run (10:07.49), Landon Waldrop‘s ninth-place triple jump of 38-93/4 and an eighth-place 3,200 relay unit of Jacob Duzan, Jace Green, Jacob Adcock and Lyle Adcock (8:50.96).
BHRA’s Mojonnier was joined on the podium by teammate Murphy McCool, whose 400 dash time of 54.49 was good for ninth place.
Salt Fork took home six top-nine efforts on the day. Nathan Kirby placed sixth in the 200 dash (23.40) and third in the 60 hurdles (8.49), Ethan McLain ran to ninth place in the 200 dash (23.71), Garrett Taylor was the No. 5 thrower in shot put (50-6), Dylan Diaz leaped to fifth place in triple jump (40-6) and the unit of McLain, Kirby, Diaz and Brysen Vasquez ranked third in the 800 relay (1:35.73).
Tuscola claimed three top-nine finishes, coming from Chris Boyd in shot put (fifth, 51-3), Will Foltz in pole vault (eighth, 11-113/4) and the foursome of Jackson Barrett, Josiah Hortin, Logan Wallace and Riley Nolan in the 3,200 relay (ninth, 8:59.14).
Uni High capped local involvement in the event, with the Illineks boasting three top-nine finishes. Henry Laufenberg placed fifth in the 1,600 run (4:34.95), Ivan Favila tied for fourth in pole vault (12-111/2) and Andy Brown rated seventh in triple jump (39-01/4).