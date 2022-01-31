The Illinois Track and Cross Country Coaches Association honored Watseka Community High School’s Assistant Track Coach Jim Styck Jan. 7 with their 2022 Assistant Coach Award at their annual clinic in Lombard, according to information from Watseka Head Girls Track Coach Troy J. Simpson.
“This award recognizes assistant coaches who have made significant contributions over the course of their careers,” Simpson said. “Nominations for the award were submitted from across the state and Coach Styck was among five coaches honored this year.
“Coach Jim Styck has been a volunteer assistant track coach for Watseka Community High School since 1999. He serves as the shot put and discus coach for both boys and girls teams, helping put Watseka at the forefront in those events. During his tenure, he has guided Watseka throwers to 25 individual conference championships, 37 state qualifiers, with 17 of those being Sectional Champions, and 4 state medalists. On the girls’ side, the discus school record has been broken on 5 different occasions, including perhaps the highlight of his career, seeing it broken by two of his girls back-to-back at the 2015 Class 2A Sectional securing a one-two finish in the event.
“Coach Styck has been a fixture of our program and is one of the reasons our teams have been successful over the years. It is a well deserved honor, ITCCCA recognizing the impact he has had on the throws events and lasting legacy of success the throwers under his guidance have had,” said Watseka Head Boys Track Coach Rich Dickte in the written statement.
"This is a great honor for Coach Styck to be recognized for the success he has had as an assistant coach for our program. This has been a long time coming, and even though many local track coaches know he is an outstanding throws coach, this award confirms at the state level what we already know,” said Simpson.