HOOPESTON—Several area schools traveled to Hubbard Trails Country Club to play a round with the host school Hoopeston. Joining the Cornjerkers on the course were the Watseka Warriors, the Timberwolves from Cissna Park, the Donovan Wildcats and the Cardinals from St. Anne.
Watseka's Jordan Schroeder shot the low round on the day with a 40. His teammate, Zach Hickman, had the second lowest score coming in with a 43. Hagen Hoy (44), Austin Marcier (51), Brayden Ketchum (44) and Mitchell Gaylen (49) all had solid rounds for the Warriors giving them the victory with a team score of 171.
Second place Hoopeston was helped by their low man, Ben Brown, who shot a 44. St. Anne (222) finished third followed by Donovan (233) in fourth and Cissna Park (248) in fifth place.
Watseka and Hoopeston both brought their girls golf teams. The Warriors shot 219 with Allie Hoy (53) turning in the low round. Caitlin Corzine (54), Jasmine Essington (54), Layla Holohan (59) and Sophie Simpson (63) all contributed to Watseka's total. Hoopeston did not field enough golfers to compete at the team level. Kylie Brown (62) and Taylor Page (67) both had good days on the course.