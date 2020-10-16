The Watseka tennis team defeated GCMS with a score of 8-1 on Tuesday night for their last home game of the season.
In the number one singles match, Katie Steidinger defeated Watseka’s Ashton Peters. In match up number two, Watseka’s Emma Simons beat out GCMS’ Madison Brewer. For the third match of the evening, Emily Crosswell picked up another win for Watseka by defeating Grace Christensen. Game four saw Watseka’s Sydney McTaggart taking down London Hixson of GCMS. In game five, Bailie Rabideau defeated GCMS’ Lexi Cliff and Baylor Cluver defeated Julianne Sancken to grab yet another match win for Watseka.
Watseka went undefeated in the doubles portion of the night. The duo of Ashton Peters and Emma Simons defeated GCMS’ Lexi Cliff and Emily Hood. Emily Crosswell and Sydney McTaggart also managed a victory against London Hixson and Grace Christensen while Baylor Cluver and Elixabeth Wittenborn defeated Syda Schlickman and Audrey Iverson.
The Watseka will look to begin their post-season by heading to Champaign to compete in the Champaign (Central) Sectional.