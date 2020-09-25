The Watseka Warriors' tennis team conducted their senior night on Sept. 24.
This year, four senior athletes were honored before the team's matchup with St. Thomas More at home. This year's seniors were Baylor Cluver, Emily Crosswell, Kennedy McTaggart and Bailie Rabideau.
After the ceremony, the team took to the courts to face off with St. Thomas More. Unfortunately, the team was unable to pull off a win, resulting in a 7-3 loss.
The number one singles match saw Watseka's Ashton Peters fall to STM's Maddy Swisher. In the number two match, Emma Simons fell to Watseka's Ashley Mills. Watseka's Emily Crosswell suffered a loss to Nora Kelley while teammate Sydney McTaggart fell to Kambyl Stipes in the number four match.
Watseka did manage to get two doubles victories on the night with Ashton Peters and Emma Simons defeating Emma Graham and Mallory Monohan. The number two match duo of Emily Crosswell and Sydney McTaggart also managed to defeat Elise Hankel and Sofie Vavrik.
The loss comes just after Watseka fell to Mahomet on the road on Sept. 22 with a score of 5-3.
"Those two teams are hard to beat," said Watseka tennis coach, Corrie Maulding.
"But, we held our own and got games off of them and some matches off of them. We have identified some key things that we need to work on in practice and we have two days to hit those skills hard before our next home match on Tuesday. Overall, I am really proud of the girls."