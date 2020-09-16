The Watseka tennis team defeated Danville Schlarman with a team score of 6-3 on September 15.
In the number one singles match, Maya Jenny of Schlarman defeated Watseka's Ashton Peters. Schlarman's Taylor Fowler defeated Emma Simons in match two. Watseka's Sydney McTaggart defeated Sclarman's Lilli Perez in the third match. Bailie Rabideau of Watseka defeated Suzi Sermersheim of Schlarman in match number four. Baylor Cluver from Watseka defeated Caroline Bogen in match five and Baler Rigsby defeated Madi Watson of Schlarman in match six.
For doubles, Watseka's Peters and Simons fell to Schlarman's Jenny and Fowler. Cluver and Wittenborn defeated Sermersheim and Duncan and Kennedy McTaggart and Rigsby defeated Schlarman's Blurton and Lehmann.
Watseka tennis coach, Corrie Maulding, was pleased with her teams effort on the court.
"Their #1 doubles team was really good as was their #1 singles and we struggled to get games off of them but we played well," she said.
"Overall all the girls did a great job out there today. Danville Schlarman was a new team for us this season and we look forward to playing them again at the end of month at home."