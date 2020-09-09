The Watseka High School tennis team defeated GCMS on Monday night during their first home meet. The final score was Watseka 7, GCMS 2.
In the number one singles match, Katie Steidinger of GCMS defeated Ashton Peters of Watseka.
In the number two singles match, Emma Simons of Watseka defeated Grace Christensen of GCMS.
In the number three singles match Watseka's Emily Crosswell defeated Lexi Darbutt of GCMS.
Watseka's Sydney McTaggart defeated GCMS' London Hixson in the number four match.
For Doubles, Watseka's Ashton Peters and Emma Simons defeated Katie Steidinger and Lexi Cliff in the number one match.
For the number two doubles match, Emily Crosswell and Sydney McTaggart defeated Lexi Darbutt and Grace Christensen.
Rounding out the evening in the number three doubles match, Baylor Cluver and Elixabet Wittenborn of Watseka defeated London Hixson and Julianne Sancken of GCMS.
The girls are now looking to head to Centennial on Sept. 9 and Urbana on Sept. 10.