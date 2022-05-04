In baseball
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 12, Watseka 6. The Buffaloes (5-8) prevailed in a VVC showdown as Kaden Mingee homered and singled three times for four RBI. Cale Steinbaugh homered at the plate and allowed two hits and one run in five innings of pitching relief for Mingee. Cameron Steinbaugh also homered and singled for two RBI, while Trenton Ryan and Cohen Cavanaugh each hit RBI singles. The Warriors (1-11) built a 5-1 lead early as Simon Hodolitz singled and had two RBI and Conner Bell hit an RBI single. Ty Berry also singled to drive in a run.
In softball
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7, Watseka 0. Bailee Whittaker threw a complete-game six-hitter for the visiting Buffaloes (9-8) as they dispatched the Warriors (9-6) in a Vermilion Valley Conference game. Whittaker issued no walks and struck out five, and she helped her own cause with three hits, one RBI and one run at the plate. Claire Renaker drove in two runs for G-RF, which received three hits, one RBI and two runs scored from Lilli Hutson plus two hits and one run scored from Trinity Collins. Natalie Petersen’s three hits and Brianna Denault’s two hits gave Watseka most of its offense in its fourth consecutive defeat.
See the full prep sports round-up at www.newsbug.info/iroquois_countys_times-republic/.