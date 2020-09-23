The Watseka boys' golf team were back in action at Shewami Country Club on Sept. 22 to take on GCMS and Central.
However, GCMS emerged as the victor during the match, ending their day with a 169 team score. Watseka grabbed second place with a score of 177 while Clifton finished with a score of 195.
There was a two way tie for medalists during the meet between GCMS' Connor Engel and Watseka's Jordan Schroeder, who both finished with scores of 38 apiece. Watseka's Ty Berry penciled in a 45 while teammate Zachary Hickman finished his day with a 46 score.
For Central, Tyler Grob led the team with a score of 45, while Jay Lemenager and Luke Shoven each ended their day with scores of 49.
The Watseka girls golf team also faced off with Clifton Central on Sept. 23. Watseka took the number one spot with a team score of 188 to Central's 244.
Medalist was Natalie Schroeder, who managed a score of 42 on her day. Teammate Allie Hoy finished with a score of 45 to take the number two spot while Carolyn Dickte finished with a score of 50.
For Central, Kaylee Ketcherside led the way with a score of 61, while Kaylie Warpet and Kamryn Grice both finished with scores of 62. Sarah Gigl picked up a score of 64.
Watseka will be back to Shewami on Sept. 23 to take on Donovan and Tri-Point, while Central will head to Balmoral Woods to take on Illinois Lutheran.