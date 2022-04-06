Watseka faced-off against Iroquois West Monday in a chilly home game.
Watseka started the game with two runs in the first inning and kept up the offense with five runs in the second inning, six runs in the third inning and two runs in the fourth and final inning.
Watseka would go on to defeat Iroquois West 15-0.
Watseka’s Brianna Denault bashed a home run and a double, drove in two runs and scored three times. Jasmine Essington (two hits, four RBI) and Allie Hoy (double, one RBI, four runs) gave even more support to Watseka pitcher Caitlin Corzine, who permitted just one hit in a complete-game effort. Abby Kraft and Maggie Thorne each had one hit for Iroquois West.