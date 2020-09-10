The Watseka girls golf team defeated Iroquois West at Shewami on Sept. 9 with a team score of 196. Iroquois West finished off with a score of 211.
Medalist for the evening was Natalie Schroeder who penciled in a 40 to finish off the meet. Fellow Watseka teammate, Carolyn Dickte and IW's Adelynn Scharp both ended their night with scores of 49 to tie for second place while Iroquois West's McKinley Tilstra finished with a 51 score.
The Watseka girls golf team's next meet will be at 4 p.m. on Sept. 10 where they will take on Beecher at Shewami while the IW girls will take on Farmer City at Woodlawn.