The Watseka golf teams faced off against Beecher at Balmoral Woods on September 16.
For the boys, Watseka fell short in the match up, picking up a team score of 207 to Beechers 173.
Watseka’s team medalist, Jordan Schroeder, penciled in a score of 47 on the day while teammates Zachary Hickman and Austin Marcier finished off with a scores of 53 each.
The girls team faced off with Beecher in a two person scramble with Watseka taking the win 138-146.
Watseka’s pairing of Natalie Schroeder and Allie Hoy dropped the low score of one under par for nine holes. A chip in by Allie Hoy for eagle allowed them to defeat their Beecher opponents, Maddie Boley and Tori Moran, by 3 strokes.
The Watseka girls are back in action at Shewami on September 21 when they take on Iroquois West and Armstrong-Potomac. The boys will also play at Shewami the following day to face off with GCMS and Clifton-Central.