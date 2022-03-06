The Watseka Girls Track and Field team returned to Purdue University's Lambert Fieldhouse after nearly a two year hiatus for the West Lafayette Hoosier Individuals Meet on March 4, said Coach Troy Simpson.
"No team scores were kept, but for many of the student athletes, it was their first experience at an indoor track meet. The Warriors will be able to use this experience as they travel back to Lambert Fieldhouse on Thursday, March 10 for the Hoosier Relays," he said in an email.
Event results from March 4 for the Warriors girls team include:
55 Meter dash — Natalie Erickson, 8.62; Maggie Dickte, 8.88; Sophie Simpson, 9.24; Lydia Mustered, 8.94; Mia Korhonen, 8.95.
200 Meter Dash — Haven Maple, 30.34; Natalie Erickson, 33.30; Maggie Dickte, 33.69; Sophie Simpson, 35.51; Lydia Mustered, 33.92; Mia Korhonen, 32.16.
400 Meter Dash — Haven Maple, 1:15.54; Briana Dominguez, 1:20.07.