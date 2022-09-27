WATSEKA — A Week 6 high school football game between Watseka and Seneca will not occur as scheduled, with the Warriors offering a forfeit to the Irish.
Watseka athletic director Barry Bauer confirmed the decision Tuesday morning.
"Due to a number of injuries, eligibility issues and players on concussion protocol, the Friday varsity football game at Seneca has been canceled," Bauer wrote in a press release. "With a number of players hopefully returning next week, there are no immediate plans to cancel any of the remaining games at this time."
First-year coach Max Fransen's Warriors started the season with a 29-player roster that listed six seniors and six juniors. Watseka defeated Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville in Week 1 but has lost each of its four games since.
The fall 2021 Warriors, coached by Stephen Rigsby, forfeited six of their nine regular-season games, including each of their final five. Low athlete turnout and injuries were cited as the main culprits at that time.
Earlier this school year, Urbana and Fisher previously opted to forgo their varsity football schedules because of low roster numbers. The Tigers and Bunnies are in the midst of junior varsity-only competition.
Seneca coach Terry Maxwell, a St. Joseph-Ogden graduate whose team is 5-0, told The News-Gazette his program is seeking a new opponent for its homecoming-week slot.
