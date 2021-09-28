DANVILLE—The 2021 Vermillon Valley Conference golf meet was held last week at the Harrison Park Golf Course. Conference schools all converged on the course for an opportunity to take the 2021 title. Watseka took home the hardware with a team score of 359. Iroquois West finished second with a score of 382 followed by Bismarck with 397.
The Warriors had four golfers earn all conference honors lead by Jordan Schroeder with an 83. Schroeder was responsible for the low round on the day. Austin Marcier, Hagen Hoy, and Zachary Hickman also joined Schroeder earning all conference honors. Iroquois West had two Raiders earn honors. They were Tyler Read and Damon Fowler. Milford's Adin Portwood and Payton Harwood were also honored for conference play,.
On the Girls side Iroquois West took home the title. Watseka was second. Layla Holohan, Allie Hoy and Jasmine Essington all received all conference honors for the Warriors. Adelynn Sharp from Iroquois West also earned all conference. Sharp turned in the low round on the day for the girls.