The Watseka Warriors basketball team defeated the Hoopeston Area Cornjerkers on the road Tuesday night.
The Cornjerkers held an early lead by going into the second quarter ahead 12-11.
The Warriors stepped up in the second quarter and pulled ahead by 10 points going into the half and never looked back.
Watseka went into the half leading Hoopeston Area 29-19.
The Warriors held the Cornjerkers to just nine points in the third quarter while putting up 15 of their own and headed into the final quarter leading 44-28.
While Hoopeston Area rallied somewhat in the fourth quarter, Watseka didn’t let up and continued to attack the basket at every chance as the game clock wound down.
The Warriors went on to win 55-39.
Watseka senior Jordan Schroeder had an explosive game on offense by putting up 22 points.
Senior Hunter Meyer and junior Dane Martin both had 12 points during the game while senior Joby Grant had six points and sophomore Hagen Hoy had three points.
Hoopeston Area senior Ben Brown and junior Anthony Zamora led the Cornjerkers in scoring with 14 and 13 points respectively.
Senior Nick Hofer had six points, sophomore Owen Root had five points and sophomore Mason Rush had one point.
Hoopeston Area will return to the court Thursday night when they travel to Schlarman Academy in Danville for a 6 p.m. game. They will then travel to Georgetown-Ridge Farm for a 6 p.m. game Friday. The Hoopeston Area varsity team will host Armstrong-Potomac for an 11 a.m. game Saturday. The varsity team will be back in action Feb. 15 when they host Chrisman for a 6 p.m. game.
Watseka hosted Salt Fork Wednesday night and will host Cissna Park at 6 p.m. Friday. They will then host a 6 p.m. game against Milford Feb. 15.