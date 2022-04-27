A Watseka athlete will continue her sports career at college.
Raegann Kochel has signed with Frontier Community College to play volleyball. She graduated early from Watseka Community High School. A signing ceremony was recently conducted for her.
“They reached out and when we went to visit I just really liked it,” she said. “I really like the environment of it. Coach Nixie (Hnetkovsky) is a very, very nice woman. I met some of the players, who were really nice, too.”
When asked about what her own volleyball strengths, Kochel said, “Probably my energy and bringing energy to the floor. Loudness. Cheering. Bringing other people up.”
While at WCHS she only played volleyball her senior year, but also played softball and basketball her freshman and sophomore years.
Kochel said she was raised around volleyball, with her older sister playing as well. “It’s an emotional sport. I just love everything about it. The fight for it. The connections you make.”
Kochel is the daughter of Roxanne Kochel and Eric Setty. She is looking forward to getting started on her college career.
“For me personally, I think if it’s something you should do for you. If you truly love doing it and want to put a lot of time towards it, then you should do it,” she said.