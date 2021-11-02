WATSEKA—IHSA Girls Volleyball tournament continued Monday evening. Four schools earned their way to the Sectional Semifinals held at Watseka High School. In the first game the Chicago Hope Academy Eagles (12-11) played the Watseka Warriors (25-10). Game two featured the Walther Christian Academy Broncos (12-9) and the Milford Bearcats (25-8).
The Eagles walked into a lively environment with the Watseka student section doing the best to make their presence known. In spite of that the Eagles were able to jump out to quick 3-1 lead in game one. An Eagle service error gave the serve back to the Warriors. Mallary Dirks served the ball and Kourtney Kincade secured the point landing the kill on the Eagles side of the court. Dirks served it and her teammates knocked it down. Raegan Gooding got two kills to push the Warrior lead to three, 6-3. An Eagle block scored for Chicago Hope. Kincade got second kill getting the side out for the Warriors. Ella Smith served four consecutive aces and helped to extend the Warrior lead seven, 11-7. The Eagles would only manage to score four more points. Megan Martin (1 kills) and Raegann Kochel (4 kills) both helped to secure the victory in game one.
The Warriors pushed the gas pedal down in game two. Meredith Drake got things going serving three aces out of her first four attempts. Smith landed a kill to assist Drake in pushing the lead to 4-0. Becca Benoit stepped up in game two hitting six kills. Claire Curry took over the serve with the score at 10-3 in favor of the Warriors. She held onto the serve scoring 11 points. An errant carom off the ceiling stopped her run. The Warriors finished off the Eagles winning game two 25-5 and the match 2-0.
The second match featured Walther and Milford. The Broncos scored first but it is the only lead they would enjoy in the first game. Milford quickly took the lead back. Emmaleah Marshino served two aces and Anna McEwen landed a kill to give the Bearcats a 7-2 lead. The Broncos struggled to handle the ball allowing the Bearcats to push their advantage to eight points, 12-4. The game was never close. Milford cruised to the victory 25-9.
The second game was more of the same. The Broncos scored first and the Bearcats took it back from there. Caley Mowrey was a beast. She hit two kills in the first game and eight in the second including hitting three in a row to push the Bearcat lead to seven, 9-2. Walther was unable to mount a comeback. Milford won 25-7.
The Milford win sets the stage for a rematch with the Watseka Warriors. The met October 22, 2021 for the last game of the regular season. That game had all of the hallmarks of a big time match up. Watseka came out on top of that match up winning in straight sets 25-22, 28-26. The finals match features a lethal Watseka attack. The Warriors have numerous offensive threats. With at least five different players able to step into the role it makes it difficult for other teams to game plan. These two teams know each other well. Coach Krista Pufahl acknowledged this,"We just played them a couple of weeks ago and they think there will be a lot of intensity off of that rivalry." With the level of familiarity that exists between these two squads it will come down to execution. Part of that execution comes from Warrior Libero Sydney McTaggert. McTaggert will be a key component of the Watseka defensive approach. "She brings a lot of intensity. You will see her jumping higher after we get a kill or a block than anybody else on the team. She sees the floor well, she is like a floor general to help the girls out on the back row. She helps our hitters out talking about what is available on the floor before they go to swing." Execution is a big deal. Those who can do win championships. Milford's coach, Michelle Wessels, spoke on that. "We have high expectations on the season. Sometimes we play like it, sometimes we don't." When asked how they stack up when you talk about the Watseka attack game versus the Milford defense. "We are very good defensively when we are all focused. Our blocking has improved since we played them. I believe we have a very solid defense." Caley Mowrey is a huge part of the Bearcat offensive strategy. Throughout the season if she is actively involved the outcome has been more favorable for Milford. If she fades into the background so does the chances for success. "We've been working on that. We have been working on putting her in different positions in the front row to keep her involved and to keep her active." Mowrey operates above the block making her involvement essential to the Bearcats game plan.
The Sectional Final is scheduled to take place Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at the Watseka High School. The winner of the match will advance to the Des Plaines Super Sectional on Friday, November 5, 2021.