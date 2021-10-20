WATSEKA—The Timberwolves of Cissna Park and the Watseka Warriors locked horns last night in volleyball action. The regular season is quickly drawing to a close and time is running out for teams to make adjustments. The Timberwolves and Warriors came to play. Their matchup was an old fashioned slug fest.
The game started with Regan King landing a kill and giving the T-wolves a 1-0 lead. The Warriors struggled early and fell behind quickly. Emma Morrical scored kills on four of six plays to push the Cissna Park lead to four points, 8-4, prompting a Warrior time out. Following the time out Watseka attempted to pull things even. Raegann Kochel landed two kills pulling within two points, 9-7. Cissna Park had answers for the Warrior attack. Watseka would tie it up at 18 but would not get closer. The final score of the first game was Cissna Park 25, Watseka 22.
The second game started much like the first with one exception. This time it would be the Warriors that would jump out to the early lead, 2-1. Cissna Park did not wait long to come back and tied the score at three all. A Watseka service error gave the lead to the T-wolves. The momentum would swing back and forth over the next several possessions eventually knotting up at nine. The Warriors went on a scoring streak hitting six consecutive kills. The Streak started when Kochel landed the one tying the score at nine. Ella Smith and Kourtney Kincade both added to the barrage. The Warriors pushed their advantage to five points, 15-9. The Timberwolves were not able to overcome the deficit. Watseka won the second game 25-18.
Watseka took the momentum from the second win with them to the beginning of the third game. The Warrior attack was relentless and they used it to push ahead 7-3. Cissna Park struggled offensively and committed several attacking errors preventing them from cutting into the Warrior lead. Kincade landed a kill giving the Warriors a 14-9 advantage. Cissna Park slowly began to climb back into it. Ava Seggebruch landed a kill a to tie the score at 17. The referees called four hits against Watseka giving the Timberwolves the lead, 18-17. Morrical got another kill to push the lead to 19-17. Morrical landed another kill to push the lead to three. Megan Martin went on the attack for Watseka and landed a shot for Warriors. The ever deadly Morrical came right back with another bomb taking the momentum right back. Back to back shots by Kochel brought the Warriors with one point of tying the score up. Watseka would not get closer. Cissna Park won the third game 25-22 giving the victory in the match 2-1.