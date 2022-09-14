South Newton volleyball

KENTLAND — South Newton improved to 19-0 with its 3-0 victory over Seeger Tuesday, Sept. 13.

The Rebels won by 25-12, 25-23 and 25-17 scores, getting 14 kills on 24 of 25 attacks from sophomore Taylor Cripe. She added six aces on 9 of 11 serving and had nine digs.

