KENTLAND — South Newton improved to 19-0 with its 3-0 victory over Seeger Tuesday, Sept. 13.
The Rebels won by 25-12, 25-23 and 25-17 scores, getting 14 kills on 24 of 25 attacks from sophomore Taylor Cripe. She added six aces on 9 of 11 serving and had nine digs.
Lexi Cripe added 11 kills on 19 of 20 attempts and had eight digs and Shelby Warren had four kills on 12 of 12 attacks to go with 12 pass receptions.
Setter Lizzie Glassburn was 67 of 68 setting with 31 assists and added nine digs. She was also 19 of 21 attacking with four kills.
Abbey Carroll had nine digs and 14 receptions and Alexis Rowe was 13 of 13 setting with four assists.
Seeger falls to 5-8 on the season.