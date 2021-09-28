WATSEKA—The Warriors held their annual volleyball invitational over the weekend. Seven other schools were invited to take part in the tournament. The Tournament started in 1982 with Manteno winning the inaugural event.. In fact, Manteno High School won the four of the first five tournaments. Watseka has won the most winning 11 times followed by Rantoul with six titles and Peotone with five.
The invitational was split into two pools, white and maroon. In pool play PBL and Watseka both went 3-0 setting them up to meet in the championship match. Milford dropped their game against PBL sending them to the third place game versus Peotone. It took three games for Peotone to defeat Milford, 22-25, 25-19, 15-10. In the championship game PBL and Watseka battled hard. PBL narrowly defeated Watseka 25-23 and 30-28. This was PBL's first invitational title at Watseka.
The all tournament team was made up of Madison McCreary from GCMS, Addison Oyer and Carly Mutchmore from PBL, Amanda Hasse and Malya Sayre from Peotone, Anna McEwen and Caley Mowery from Milford and Becca Benoit and Sydney McTaggart from Watseka,