MILFORD–The Heisman Trophy Trust opened applications in August for the 2021 Heisman High School Scholarship program. The program honors hundreds of the nation’s most accomplished, community-minded high school senior athletes each year. This year, the college scholarship amounts have been doubled, increasing support for each student-athlete’s education.
The Heisman High School Scholarship program will recognize a winner from each high school in the nation that has student participation in the Program by way of application. The top male and female applicants from each state will be awarded $1,000. Among the top male and female applicants from each state, the twelve (12) most outstanding will be identified as national finalists and win at least $2,000. Of the national finalists, a male and a female winner will be selected as the winner of the $10,000 National Heisman High School Scholarship.
Caley Mowrey, a senior at Milford High School was selected as a school winner. Mowrey was a member of the Bearcat Volleyball team. She was leathal offensive threat for the Milford. In addition to volleyball Mowrey played basketball. A component of the award is based on community service. Mowrey chose to work with her church along with being a life guard at the community pool. She is very talented on the court but understood where her focus should be. She credits her mom with being a driving force behind her academic success. "Mom always taught me that your school work should come before anything else. She has really pushed me to do that." It worked because Mowrey is currently holding a 4.1 grade point average.
After high school Mowrey is undecided where she would like to attend college. She does, however, plan to study nursing. Caley is the daughter of Ty and Brenda Mowrey. She has one brother, Cody and a twin sister Cassidy.