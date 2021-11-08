DES PLAINES—The Milford Bearcats (27-8) finished off the Watseka Warriors to earn the right to move on in the IHSA Class 1A volleyball playoffs. Their Super Sectional opponent, Freeport (Aquin), ranked 28th in the state, was a formidable opponent. They entered the match up with a record of 31-2-1. The Bulldogs defeated the Bearcats 25-12, 25-14.
Milford fell behind early in both games. Getting help from their usual suspects it wasn't enough to stop the powerful attack from the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs landed 26 kills to just 10 for the Bearcats. The offensive production coupled with Bearcat errors at the net account for 36 points for the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs controlled the game placing the ball where they wanted. They did not commit a single ball handling error and only one reception error off of the serve.
Caley Mowrey lead the Bearcats with five kills. Emmaleah Marshino had 13 digs and Hunter Mowrey had three kills and 4 assists.