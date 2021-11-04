WATSEKA—The Watseka Sectional brought together two teams that are very familiar with each other. The Watseka Warriors and the Milford Bearcats are county and conference rivals. These two teams met on October 21, 2021. The Warriors won that matchup in straight sets, 25-22, 28-26.
Milford was first to serve but mishandled the ball giving the Warriors the 1-0 lead. Emmaleah Marshino landed a kill and the Bearcats tied it up. Raegann Kochel responded hitting a kill of her own. A string of errors gave the lead back to the Milford. Milford's Caley Mowrey served an ace Anna McEwen hit a kill pushing the Bearcat lead to four points, 7-3, and forcing the Warriors to take a timeout. Mowrey served another ace and the Warriors failed to convert on a couple of attack attempts pushing the Milford lead to seven, 10-3. The Bearcat's attack continued to pound the Warriors. McEwen scored on back to back spikes. Watseka struggled to add points to the scoreboard. Kochel did what she has done all season long. She came up with a play to help the Warriors. Back to back kills injected the Warriors with hope that the momentum might be shifting. A huge block by Caley and Hunter Mowrey shut it down. The Warriors were not able to stage a comeback. Milford won the first game 25-15.
Milford jumped out to a quick 3-1 lead in the second game. Unforced errors continued to plague the Warriors allowing the Bearcats to push their advantage to 7-3. Not giving up Watseka found their fight and began to climb back into the game. Becca Benoit and Haylie Peck both hit kills. Ella Smith and Raegann Kochel combined to block a Milford attack tieing the score at eight. From that point forward the game had all the trappings of a slugfest. Milford unleashed their attack getting single kills from Hunter and Caley Mowrey. Anna McEwen hit three more kills helping to push the Bearcats lead to five, 15-10. Milford continued to push their advantage surging forward to a 21-15 lead. Watseka fought back getting a big block from Benoit. Unforced errors continued to hurt Watseka. Kochel had three kills down the stretch but it did not stop the Milford attack. Milford finished off the Warriors winning the second game 27-25 and the Sectional Championship 2-0.
The Bearcat's Caley Mowrey had 11 kills and two blocks. Anna McEwen had six kills. Emmaleah Marshino. Emmaleah Marshino collected 10 digs and three aces and Jahni Lavicka had 12 assists. For the Warriors Raegann Kochel and Kourtney Kincade had seven kills. Sidney McTaggert had 22 digs followed by Claire Curry with 13. Kincade and Becca Benoit both had one block.
The Milford Bearcats move on to the Super Sectionals to face Freeport in Des Plaines on Friday, November 5, 2021. The match is set to start at 6 p.m. at Willows Academy.