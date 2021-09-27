MILFORD–The Bearcats lost their first game of the season on August 24 to Benton Central. In a best of five series they were only able to win one game ultimately losing the match 3-1. SInce that time Milford has rattled off an impressive 14 wins in a row. That all came to a screaching halt over the weekend. The Bearcats lost their last two games of the Watseka Volleyball Invitational finishing a disappointing fourth place. Monday evening was a good time to get back on the winning side of things and Milford did just that.
The Tri-Point Chargers made the journey to Milford to take on the Bearcats in volleyball action. Tri-Point has struggled most of the season coming in with a record of just 2 wins and 17 losses.
The first game wasn't close. The Bearcats were first to serve. Brynlee Wright was first up for Milford. Anna McEwen landed a vicious kill on the first possession sending a clear message to the Chargers. Caley Mowery, a prolific hitter, landed two kills of her own pushing the lead to 5-0 and prompting Tri-Point to take a timeout. Coming out of the break Mowery was in position to help the Bearcats sideout and landed another kill. An errant Bearcat attack gave possession back to the Chargers.
Unforced errors hurt the Chargers as much as the Milford attack. The Tri-Point misques accounted for 14 points in game one alone. Milford got help from Wright, Hunter Mowery and Tiffany Schroeder, each getting kills of their own. When the dust had settled Milford won the first game 25-5
At first glance the second game appeared to be much closer. The Bearcats had several starters on the bench allowing others to get some important game time. Milford was down early 0-1 but quickly regained the lead. They would not trail again. The Chargers had several opportunities but could not capitalize on them. The final score of game two was Milford 25, Tri-Point 18. Milford won the match 2-0.