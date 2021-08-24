CISSNA PARK—The annual Timberwolf Tip-Off is underway at Cissna Park High School High School. The first night of the tournament included GCMS, Watseka and Kankakee.
GCMS and Kankakee played in the first game. During the first match the Kays jumped out to an early lead, 9-3. It looked like Kankakee might run away with the game. Back to back kills by the Warriors Megan Martin appeared to shake the cobwebs free. Watseka slowly began top fight their way back into the game. Becca Benoit landed a kill of her own bringing the Warriors within four points, 10-6. Kankakee didn't help their cause mishandling several possessions. Elana Newell, Meredith Drake, and Raegann Kochel all contributed to the comeback. Watseka won the first match 25-20. The second match saw Watseka fall behind early. This time they didn't let the Kays jump ahead too far before taking control of the game. Haylie Peck landed a kill to tie the score at six. Watseka would not trail again. They won the second match 25-13 giving them the game in straight sets.
Kankakee next faced GCMS. GCMS came to play jumping out to a quick lead, 5-1. The Kays were not done and battled back to even the score at eight. Both teams struggled to take the lead. The game came to a halt for a few minutes when a point was awarded to the Kays. Upon reflection the call was reversed and the point was awarded to the Warriors. Kankakee could not recover and the Warriors won the first match 25-19. The second match was wall to wall Falcons. GCMS easily won the second match 25-17 giving them the game.
The final game of the day pitted GCMS versus Watseka. The first match was tightly contested with both teams grabbing leads throughout the contest. Neither team was able to pull ahead more than three points. The Falcons gave away the lead following a string of ball handling errors, 17-18. GCMS tied the score on the next play and Natalie DeSchepper served an ace to take the lead. The Falcons went on to win the first match 25-22. The Falcons took the momentum in the first match and carried it to another victory in the second match. They never trailed winning the match 25-13.