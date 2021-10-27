CISSNA PARK—The IHSA volleyball playoffs are well under way. One area school, the Central Comets, have already been knocked out. Several other schools were in action this week. Donovan, Cissna Park and Milford were all in action last night.
Grant Park jumped out to big leads in both games. Middle hitter, Brooke Veldhuizen, played a huge part in the Dragons win landing nine kills. Grant Park defeated Donovan in straight sets 25-14, 25-14. Cissna Park faced St. Anne. The Timberwolves never trailed. St. Anne could was not able to land a single kill during the first game. Emma Morrical was deadly landing 10 kills during the match. The Timberwolves cruised to the win in straight sets, 25-4, 25-14. Milford faced Dwight. Caley Mowrey led the way with nine kills and three blocks for the Bearcats. Jahni Lavicka contributed with 18 assists. Emmaleah Marshino totaled 16 digs. The Bearcats won in straight sets 25-8, 25-10.