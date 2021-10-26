KANKAKEE—Central traveled to Bishop McNamara High School for their first round matchup in the IHSA Regional Quarterfinals. Clifton's first opponent was fifth seed Bishop McNamara. The Fighting Irish won seven of their last eight games leading up to the beginning of the playoffs. The Comets struggled down the home stretch winning just two games out of their remaining five.
The Fighting Irish came out swinging. Jacqueline Allaway had a huge impact throughout tallying 15 kills. McNamara jumped out to big leads in both games forcing the Comets to try to attempt to dig out of large holes. Unforced errors hindered Clifton from being able to mount a comeback. The Comets committed 18 errors.
Bishop McNamara moves onto the Regional SemiFinals where they will play Wilmington.