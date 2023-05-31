Vermilion Valley Conference & Vermilion County 2023 All-Team Baseball Selections have been named. According to information from the conference they include:
Vermilion Valley Conference 1st Team Baseball Selections
Dalton Hobick – Sr - Oakwood
Ethan McMasters – Sr - Westville
Travis Tiernan – Sr - Oakwood
Blake Norton – Sr - Salt Fork
Landen Haurez – Sr - Westville
Caden Keleminic – SO - Bismarck
Sawyer Laffoon - Milford
Drew Wichtowski – Jr - Westville
Cameron Steinbaugh – SO - Georgetwon-Ridgefarm
Vermilion Valley Conference 2nd Team Baseball Selections
Gavin Pakerson – Sr - Armstong-Potomac
Kollin Asbury – Jr - Armstrong- Potomac
Tuff Elson – Sr - Bismarck
Grant Morgan - Hoopeston
Adin Portwood - Milford
Payton Harwood - Milford
Joshua Ruch – Sr - Oakwood
Hayden Prunkard – Sr - Salt Fork
Jameson Remole – SO - Salt Fork
Honorable Mention Vermilion Valley Conference Baseball Team
Cain Buhr – Jr - Armstrong-Potomac
Chaz DuBois - SO - Bismarck
Gavin Spitz – Sr - Cissna Park
Ryley Heck – Fr - Georgetown-Ridgefarm
Mason Rush – Jr - Hoopeston
Rylan Pheifer – Sr - Iroquois West
Max Cook – Sr - Milford
Matthew Miller – Sr - Oakwood
Ricky Soderstrom – Jr - Schlarman Academy
Derrick Richards – Sr - Salt Fork
Brayden Ketchum – Jr - Watseka
Zach Russell – Jr- Westville
Vermilion County 2023 All-Baseball Team Selections
Dalton Hobick – Sr - Oakwood
Ethan McMasters – Sr - Westville
Travis Tiernan – Sr - Oakwood
Blake Norton – Sr - Salt Fork
Caden Keleminic – SO - Bismarck
Drew Wichtowski – Jr - Westville
Landen Haurez – Sr - Westville
Gavin Parerson – Sr - Armstrong
Cameron Steinbaugh – SO - Georgetown
Tuff Elson – Sr - Bismarck
Grant Morgan - Hoopeston
Kollin Asbury – Jr - Armstrong
Joshua Ruch – Sr - Oakwood
Hayden Prunkard – Sr - Salt Fork
Jameison Remole – SO - Salt Fork
All-County Baseball Special Mention
Owen Miller – Sr - Bismarck
Amani Sanford – Sr - Bismarck
Zach Huchel - Hoopeston
Matthew Miller – Sr - Oakwood
Cade Schaumburg – Jr - Westville
All-County Baseball Honorable Mention
Cain Buhr – Jr - Armstrong
Lane Morgan – Sr - Bismarck
Ryley Heck – Fr - Georgetown
Cole Miller – Fr - Hoopeston
Grant Powell – Sr - Oakwood
Brayden Maskel - Salt Fork
Kamden Maddox - Westville
