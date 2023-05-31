Vermilon Valley Conference All County Softball Team for 2023 has been announced. According to information from the conference, the team includes:
Vermilon Valley Conference All County Softball Team for 2023 has been announced. According to information from the conference, the team includes:
Abby Sabalaskey - Westville
Kendyl Hurt – Salt Fork
Ella Myers - Bismarck
Cami Saltsgaver - Armstrong
Natalie Clapp - Bismarck
Lilly Kiesel - Westville
Alexa Jamison – Salt Fork
Macy Warner - Hoopeston
Ava Acton - Bismarck
Maddie Barnes - Hoopeston
Samantha Dunavan - Oakwood
Macie Russell – Salt Fork
Acasia Gernentz - Armstrong
J’Lynn Waltz - Georgetown
Ariel Clarkston – Westville
All County Special Mention
Laney Duden – Armstrong
Kyla Bullington – Armstrong
Draycee Nelson – Bismarck
Chloe Winslow – Georgetown
Peyton McComas – Georgetown
Gracie Hanner - Oakwood
Gracie Enos – Oakwood
Ava Ringstrom – Salt Fork
Karli McGee – Salt Fork
Jazmyn Bennett – Westville
All County Honorable Mention
Jordan Silvey - Georgetown
Lacey Harrison-Oakwood
Faith Cline – Armstrong
Laney Cook – Westville
Eva Ronto – Bismarck
Jersey Cundiff – Hoopeston
Kailey Frischkorn-Salt Fork
