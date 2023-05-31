Vermilion Valley Conference All Conference Softball Teams have been announced for 2023. They include:
1st Team
Abby Sabalaskey - Westville
Addison Lucht - Milford
Kendyl Hurt – Salt Fork
Brynlee Wright - Milford
Briana Denault - Watseka
Ella Myers - Bismarck
Cami Saltsgaver - Armstrong
Lilly Kiesel - Westville
Alexa Jamison – Salt Fork
2nd Team
Natalie Clapp - Bismarck
Ariel Clarkston - Westville
Macy Warner - Hoopeston
J’Lynn Waltz - Georgetown
Macie Russell – Salt Fork
Ava Acton - Bismarck
Maddie Barnes - Hoopeston
Samantha Dunavan - Oakwood
Kirstyn Lucht - Milford
All Conference Honorable Mention
Taylor Jones - Chrisman
Jazmyn Bennett - Westville
Riley Miller - Hoopeston
Peyton McComas - Georgetown
Abby Storm - Milford
Acasia Gernentz - Armstrong
Draycee Nelson - Bismarck
Gracie Enos - Oakwood
Sarah Parsons - Watseka
Ava Ringstrom – Salt Fork
Aubrey Wagner – Iroquois West
