News-Gazettte Preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS and staff writer JOEY WRIGHT spent the time learning about these teams:
How will Iroquois West deal with more attention?
Iroquois West football is on right now.
The Raiders are on track for a second consecutive postseason berth after qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since 2006 last fall.
After graduating in May, lineman Clayton Leonard is on Bret Bielema’s roster at Illinois and going through his first training camp with the Illini after serving as a key piece of his high school program’s turnaround.
His younger brother, 6-foot-9, 265-pound Cannon Leonard, is on track to play in the Big Ten as well. The senior lineman committed in June to play for veteran coach Kirk Ferentz at Iowa.
Thanks to talent like the Leonard brothers, college scouts have the Iroquois West program — which pulls from a school enrollment of 310 individuals in Iroquois County — on their radars. The Raiders open the season Aug. 25 at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong- Potomac. ‘It’s really exciting,’ senior running back John Ahlden said. ‘It really, really makes me happy that it’s like that. Even (in the offseason) we had a lot of coaches come to the weight room, come to the school. I’ve seen coaches in the hallways and talking to players, and stuff like that is super exciting.”
Ahlden was a key part of the Raiders’ 8-3 record in the fall of 2021, which stands as the program’s most successful season since a 13-1 mark in 2003 that ended with a Class 2A state championship.
A win over Monmouth United in the first round of last year’s Class 1A playoffs was the Raiders’ first postseason win in a decade and a half.
Energy was quick to return to John Boma Field, as Gilman turned out to support the rejuvenated program.
The groundwork for the win was laid earlier that season and became especially evident when Iroquois West toppled rival Clifton Central 13-6 on a rainy evening in Week 7.
“It’s really when you saw everything, all the pieces come together,” Cannon Leonard said. “Everybody is playing together, and then to be backed by the community (was great). … It was a muddy game. It was really just a dominant football game.”
JOEY WRIGHT
How many area 8-man football programs exist?
The News-Gazette’s coverage area will continue to field four 8-man football programs, from Blue Ridge, Milford/Cissna Park, St. Thomas More and Schlarman. Judah Christian is not fielding a team this season after previously doing so.
None of the four teams experienced an overwhelming amount of success last fall.
Clint Schwartz’s Milford/Cissna Park program finished 7-4 after a 1-3 start and nearly knocked off eventual state champion Polo in the playoffs’ second round, while Nathan Watson’s STM program wound up at 5-5 and exited the playoffs in the first round.
Blue Ridge put up a 1-8 mark, and Schlarman didn’t field a team because of low numbers. The Knights will be led by second-year coach Matt Schubert this fall, and the Hilltoppers will be guided by former Westville coach Bob Lehmann.
What sort of splash could this collective make in the 8-man scene this year?
M/CP seniors Mason Blanck and Sawyer Laffoon are feeling good about the Bearcats’ direction.
‘We had a lot of younger guys come up, and they’re really learning a lot,’ said Blanck, a running back and linebacker. ‘They’re really working hard.’
‘We’re going to be physical. We’re a pretty big group,’ added Laffoon, the M/ CP quarterback. ‘So I’m looking forward to running the ball down teams’ throats, smacking them hard on defense.’
STM junior Peace Bumba doesn’t lack confidence in his program, either.
‘We are all so different on the field. Our whole demeanor changes,’ the running back and defensive lineman said. ‘We’re all just so aggressive. We just love the game. So when you see us, you can’t forget it.’
The Bearcats won the state’s 8-man championship in 2018, the inaugural year it was awarded. Local squads have been chasing that title ever since, with Polo earning each of the last two crowns.
They’ll need to work hard to get within reach of another state title. According to the IHSA website, 29 programs are expected to compete in the 8-man field this fall. They’re listed in five divisions, with all four local teams playing in the Central 1 Division along with Flanagan-Cornell/ Woodland.
‘The first season, we had to travel pretty far to get to teams,’ STM junior offensive lineman Robbie Vavrik said. ‘It’s a lot to be driving two hours, there and back, every couple weeks. So to know more people are joining in with us, maybe it will become more normal for people.
‘Because I know some people look down on 8-man football. ... It’s a better alternative for smaller schools.’
It’d be reckless to project which other local schools might consider joining 8-man football in the future. That said, canceling games is becoming increasingly common locally for smaller programs.
Argenta-Oreana, Sullivan/Okaw Valley and Watseka were unable to finish their fall 2021 varsity schedules, and Fisher has canceled its 2022 slate. Illinois 8-Man Football Association bylaws currently limit participation to schools with an enrollment of 325 students or fewer.
‘There are a lot of kids out there that don’t get the chance to play football,’ Blanck said. ‘It’s really cool that schools are finally realizing they still can have a program.’
COLIN LIKAS