Cissna Park saw a memorable volleyball season come to an end in last week’s Class 1A Milford Sectional final, as the Timberwolves suffered a 25-19, 26-24 loss to Grant Park.

“We had a good report coming in on (the Dragons). Their two key players in the middle (Delaney Panozzo and Brooke Veldhuizen), we knew where the ball was going to go,” Cissna Park coach Josh Landon said. “But we just weren’t able to slow it down enough.”

