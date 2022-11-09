Cissna Park saw a memorable volleyball season come to an end in last week’s Class 1A Milford Sectional final, as the Timberwolves suffered a 25-19, 26-24 loss to Grant Park.
“We had a good report coming in on (the Dragons). Their two key players in the middle (Delaney Panozzo and Brooke Veldhuizen), we knew where the ball was going to go,” Cissna Park coach Josh Landon said. “But we just weren’t able to slow it down enough.”
The Timberwolves (30-7) picked up 10 kills from junior outside hitter Brooklyn Stadeli, six kills apiece from freshman middle Josie Neukomm and freshman outside hitter Addison Lucht, and 26 assists from senior setter Mikayla Knake.
Sophomore libero Morgan Sinn bagged 10 digs to pace the defense versus Grant Park (27-10).
“Set one, we got down 8-2 and we battled back and actually went up 16-14 or 17-14, but they were able to turn it right back around,” Landon said. “I thought we were going to have some opportunities to push the lead (ahead 4-0 to start the second set), and I tip my hat to Grant Park. They said, ‘We’re here to battle,’ and it was a great match.”