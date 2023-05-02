The annual opening day parade and ceremony for Watseka Youth League Baseball was April 29.
The teams gathered at the Old Courthouse Museum in Watseka to make the walk down Cherry Street and up Fifth Street to Sheridan Street and Peters Park.
The annual opening day parade and ceremony for Watseka Youth League Baseball was April 29.
The teams gathered at the Old Courthouse Museum in Watseka to make the walk down Cherry Street and up Fifth Street to Sheridan Street and Peters Park.
Once the teams were standing on the downhill diamond at the park, league President John Hutchinson welcomed everyone. Madison Hughes sang “The Star Spangled Banner”.
“Good morning. Welcome to another year of Watseka Youth League Baseball. It’s always nice to see the kids out every opening day,” Hutchinson said.
There are six T-Ball teams, four Instructional teams, three Mustang teams, three Bronco teams and one Pony team this year.
Ryan Mustered presented the prayer. The first pitch was thrown out by Brandon Woods, the new Watseka Junior High School basketball coach.
Tball teams and coaches are: Kiwanis - Dustin Smith; Grosvenor Trucking - Jamie McCullough; Iroquois Memorial Hospital - Tasha Laird; Kingdon’s Home Center - A.J. Kingdon; Elks - Jackie Lehmann; and IPC - Kyle Mathewson.
Instruction teams and coaches are: Team Bubfest - Duane Brose; First Trust and Savings Bank - Ryan Butzow; Watseka Ford - Heather Coffey; and Smith Real Estate - Josh Harris.
Mustang teams and coaches are: Iroquois Farmers State Bank - Brian Chaney; RP Lumber 0 Heath Osborne; and Jay Morris Construction - Coy Hamilton.
Bronco teams and coaches are: Monical’s - Sean Wittenborn; T&D Metal - Chris Gowler; and Holohan Heating - Jerry Wireman.
The Pony team is Prospect Bank and coached by Colton Jensen.
The top raffle ticket sellers were also announced. Individual winners were: Solara Fanning, who sold 855 tickets; Wyatt Osborne, who sold 715 tickets and Max Smith, sold 301 tickets.
The top selling team was RP Lumber, which sold 1,44 tickets. They received a pizza party. The second place team was Kiwanis, which sold 1,376 tickets. The team members each received a slice of pizza. T&D Metal was the third place team, selling 1,320 tickets. The team members each received a hot dog.
The players raffle winners were Christian Smith, Brendon Harris and Jennings Martinez.
Hutchinson thanked everyone for attending. “Let’s make it a great opening day,” he said, reminding everyone to be respectful of the umpires and one another.
