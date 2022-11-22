In girls’ basketball
Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off Classic
CISSNA PARK — The Watseka and Cissna Park girls’ basketball teams both picked up wins on Nov. 16 at the Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off Classic.
The Warriors (2-0) earned a 46-13 victory against Milford, with Ava Swartz fronting a balanced attack for Watseka (game-high 10 points). Becca Benoit (six points, six rebounds) and Megan Martin (six points, eight rebounds) were among the other standouts for the victors.
Hunter Mowery had four points to lead the Bearcats (0-1) with teammate Brynlee Wright pulling down 14 rebounds.
Cissna Park (2-0), meanwhile, went on to collect a 54-20 victory against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin in tournament play. The Timberwolves procured 17 points from Addison Lucht, who was supported by Brooklyn Stadeli’s 11 points and another six points from Mikayla Knake.
The Blue Devils (1-1) took on a team-high seven points from Draycee Nelson in their first loss of the season.
In other tournament action on Wednesday night, the Armstrong-Potomac girls’ basketball team lost 50-20 to Bishop McNamara despite a strong effort from Kyla Bullington, who accounted for 15 of the 20 points for the Trojans (1-1).
- Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 41, Clifton Central 38. Beth McMahon bagged 14 points for the Blue Devils (2-1) as they staved off the Comets in this tournament contest. McMahon hit a pair of three-pointers, as did teammate Natalie Clapp (eight total points). Draycee Nelson contributed 11 points for BHRA, as well.
- Cissna Park 56, Watseka 42. Two unbeaten teams entered this game, and the Timberwolves (3-0) remained perfect after trumping the Warriors (2-1). Mikayla Knake swishing four three-pointers on her way to 14 points for Cissna Park was an important part of the team’s success, as were Addison Lucht’s 11 points and Sophia Duis’ eight points. Watseka’s Becca Benoit led all scorers with 16 points, which was complemented by six points each from Brianna Denault and Jasmine Essington.
- Armstrong-Potomac 55, Clifton Central 44. Bullington scored 22 points and Lily Jameson had 16 points to lift the Trojans (3-1) to their second win of the day.
- Cissna Park 61, Bishop McNamara 59. The host Timberwolves (4-0) overcame a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter, a comeback that was ignited by the 1,000th point of Mikayla Knake’s career. Knake finished with 24 points, Addison Lucht added 21 points and Brooklyn Stadeli scored 10 points — including the game-winning free throws with 3.1 seconds left — along with hauling in 11 rebounds. The win clinched the tournament title for the Timberwolves.
- Momence 32, Milford 24. A game-high 16 points from Hunter Mowery wasn’t enough to key the Bearcats to a win.
- Tri-Point 49, Milford 25. Mowery scored a team-high 15 points but couldn’t lift Milford (0-4) past the Chargers.
- Watseka 44, Bishop McNamara 40. Ava Swartz poured in 14 points and Becca Benoit added 11 points and eight rebounds as the Warriors (3-1) earned a narrow win.
Falcon/Bunnie Tip-Off Classic
At Gibson City
- Monticello 47, Iroquois West 41. The Sages (2-1) picked up a narrow victory over the Raiders (1-2) in tournament play. Maia High and Lydia Burger each offered 14 points for Monticello, with High earning a double-double via 10 rebounds brought in. Isa Beery chipped in another eight points.
Nontournament
- Salt Fork 50, Donovan 13. Alexa Jamison’s stellar freshman year appears likely to carry over to her sophomore season. She provided 27 points for the host Storm (1-0) in a nonconference triumph to begin the campaign. Salt Fork allowed just five points over the final three quarters and only two field goals in the entire game. Macie Russell (eight points) and Karlie Cain (five points) complemented Jamison’s output.
- Cissna Park 70, Clifton Central 25. Mikayla Knake compiled 27 points and six steals for the visiting Timberwolves (5-0), who extended their perfect start to the season with an emphatic non-league win. Addison Lucht’s 20 points and five rebounds also benefited Cissna Park, as did Brooklyn Stadeli’s five points and five rebounds and Regan King’s four points and seven boards.
- Paxton-Buckley-Loda 45, Milford 26. The host Panthers (3-2) pulled off a nonconference win versus the Bearcats (0-5).
- Ridgeview 44, Iroquois West 32. The host Mustangs (1-4) got in the win column for the first time this season, fending off the Raiders (1-3) in nonconference action. Celbee Johnson scored all of her team-best 13 points in the second half for Ridgeview, which soaked up eight points apiece from Brinley Stevens and Mackenzie Wesson. Ilyana Nambo keyed IW’s attack with 13 points, including a trio of three-pointers. Adelynn Scharp (eight points) and Shea Small (six points) also helped out.
In boys’ basketball
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Thanksgiving Tournament
- Hoopeston Area 61, Iroquois West 58. Anthony Zamora scored all three points of the overtime period for the Cornjerkers (1-0), who held the Raiders (0-1) scoreless in that extra frame and won their season opener as a result. Zamora bagged a game-high 28 points for Hoopeston Area, hitting 10 two-point field goals. Trenton Montez (15 points) and Owen Root (10 points) also came up clutch for the victors. IW, which trailed 41-35 through three quarters, was led by Cannon Leonard’s 17-point, 12-rebound double-double. Sam McMillan (14 points, five assists) and Tyler Read (12 points) also aided the cause.