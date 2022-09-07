In football

Milford/Cissna Park 36, Martinsville 20. Sawyer Laffoon tossed two touchdown passes — one to Carter Borgers and the other to Justin Tillman — to key MC/P (2-0) to a road win at Martinsville. Tillman’s 21-yard score pushed the Bearcats into the lead with 11:51 remaining in the fourth quarter, a lead that was built upon when Tyler Neukomm rushed for a 61-yard touchdown seven minutes later.

