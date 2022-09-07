In football
Milford/Cissna Park 36, Martinsville 20. Sawyer Laffoon tossed two touchdown passes — one to Carter Borgers and the other to Justin Tillman — to key MC/P (2-0) to a road win at Martinsville. Tillman’s 21-yard score pushed the Bearcats into the lead with 11:51 remaining in the fourth quarter, a lead that was built upon when Tyler Neukomm rushed for a 61-yard touchdown seven minutes later.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 47, Sparta 0
PAXTON — All three phases excelled for the Panthers during a nonconference home win at I-57 Stadium. PBL (2-0) recorded its first shutout of the young season, scored its first touchdown Friday via a blocked punt and saw Robert Boyd-Meents score three touchdowns in the first half to stake the Panthers to a 34-0 halftime lead.
Iroquois West 58, Oakwood 6
GILMAN — The Raiders stayed unbeaten on the season with a convincing Vermilion Valley Conference crossover win at John Boma Field. John Ahlden scored three touchdowns to lead Iroquois West (2-0), finding the end zone on a 25-yard interception return, a 42-yard run and a 6-yard run. Trystyn Schacht also shined for the Raiders by producing a 63-yard touchdown run and a 30-yard punt return for a score. Schacht finished with 131 rushing yards on 12 carries and Ahlden had 73 rushing yards on seven carries.
Westville 62, Watseka 12
WESTVILLE — Big plays on offense and special teams highlighted the VVC crossover win by the host Tigers at Memorial Field. Quarterback Drew Wichtowski completed 6 of 9 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns, added 50 rushing yards on only four carries and made two sacks for Westville (1-1) in its first win this season. Houston Bryant was a steady complement out of the backfield, picking up 120 rushing yards on 14 carries and scoring four touchdowns on runs of 9, 6, 3 and 6 yards. Landen Haurez hauled in four receptions for 84 yards and two touchdowns, including a 61-yard touchdown pass from Wichtowski early in the first quarter versus the Warriors (1-1). Craig Johnson made 10 tackles, had a sack and forced a fumble to spark the Tigers’ defense. Watseka scored all 12 of its points in the first quarter. Anthony Shervino’s 53-yard touchdown run was followed 10 game seconds later by Brady Walwer’s 36-yard scoring pass to Evan LaBelle. But the Warriors were hampered by six Westville defensive sacks, including two from Ethan McMasters.
In volleyball
Cissna Park 2, Ridgeview 0. Remaining unbeaten didn’t prove too difficult for the visiting Timberwolves (5-0), as they breezed past the Mustangs (2-5) 25-8, 25-6 in non-league play. Brooklyn Stadeli bashed seven kills for Cissna Park to go with Mikayla Knake’s 16 assists, Morgan Sinn’s eight digs and four aces apiece from Addison Lucht and Tricia Karas.
Salt Fork 2, Iroquois West 0. Kendall Cooley’s 12 digs made sure the host Storm (3-1) wouldn’t be playing from behind often in a 25-6, 25-13 win over the Raiders (1-5) that didn’t count toward the Vermilion Valley Conference standings. Macie Russell’s eight kills and Alexa Jamison’s 17 assists also factored into Salt Fork’s success.
Manteno Tournament
Watseka takes two in Manteno. Watseka (5-4) split its four matches at the Manteno Tournament, falling to Yorkville Christian and host Manteno and earning straight-set wins against Clifton Central and Flanagan. Megan Martin was named to the all-tournament team after recording 13 kills, five blocks and four aces over the course of the day, while Brianna Denault added 29 digs and Becca Benoit chipped in 18 kills.
Clifton Central 2, Iroquois West 0. The visiting Raiders (1-6) kept things close in the first set of this non-league bout but ultimately suffered a loss — 28-26, 25-17. Kynnedi Kanosky put up a balanced stat line of two assists, three digs and two aces for IW, which picked up four digs from Shea Small and three digs from Madi Scheurich.
Cissna Park 2, Judah Christian 0. Cissna Park stayed unbeaten on the season with Tuesday’s 25-19, 25-14 sweep. Mikayla Knake had a near double-double for the Timberwolves (6-0) with 28 assists and eight digs, as Addison Lucht led the way with 11 kills. The Tribe (5-3) got five digs and four kills from Hannah Jackson.
Milford 2, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. A double-double from Jahni Lavicka with 16 assists and 10 digs propelled Milford to a 25-21, 25-23 sweep of PBL. Anna McEwen led the Bearcats (4-2) with eight kills and three aces, and Hunter Mowrey added seven kills and six digs. Araya Stack paced the Panthers (4-3) with 11 digs and seven assists, while Aubrey Busboom added 10 assists and two digs.
Momence 2, Iroquois West 0. Iroquois West got six assists, one ace, one kill and one dig from Kynnedi Kanosky, but the Raiders (1-7) were swept by Momence 25-17, 25-20. Aubrey Wagner added two digs, one ace and one kill in the loss.
Watseka 2, Clifton Central 0. Watseka’s balanced attack saw five players finish with at least three kills in Tuesday’s 25-12, 25-11 nonconference home win against Clifton Central. Elena Newell directed the Watseka attack with 15 assists, while Haylie Peck led the Warriors (6-4) with six kills and Ella Smith and Brianna Denault finished with 10 digs apiece.
Watseka 2, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. The visiting Warriors (3-2) dealt the Panthers their first loss of the season via a 25-15, 25-20 nonconference decision. Megan Martin and Lauren Tegtmeyer smacked eight and seven kills, respectively, for Watseka as the primary attackers off Elena Newell’s 25 assists. Brianna Denault (12 digs) and Ella Smith (10 digs) headed the defense. PBL (4-1) had its offense powered by four kills apiece from Araya Stack and Bailey Bruns plus seven assists from Stack and six assists from Aubrey Busboom. Stack and Busboom each added four digs defensively.
In soccer
Iroquois West 3, Watseka 1. Iroquois West’s Angel Andrade scored twice and Miguel Iturri also found the back of the net for the Raiders (3-4) in their home win against Watseka. Narciso Solorzano had the lone goal for the Warriors (2-4).
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 5, Watseka 4. A high-scoring Vermilion Valley Conference match ended in favor of the visiting Blue Devils (3-1-1) over the Warriors (2-3). Trystan Turner, Hayden Rice, Logan Hall, Brady Coon and Noah Rice each scored once for BHRA, with assists going to Brendan Whitney, Dylan Davis, Turner and Rice. Caiden Brassard and Narciso Solorzano each scored twice for Watseka. Solorzano assisted on his team’s other two goals, and David Bell added one assist.
Oakwood/Salt Fork 3, Iroquois West 0. Grant Powell scored once in each half for the visiting Comets (4-1-1) as they dispatched the Raiders (2-3) in a VVC meeting. Powell also assisted on a goal from Ty Smoot, and both Smoot and Macen Phillips added one assist for O/SF. Keeper Joshua Ruch saved the only shot he faced, while IW goaltender Chris Andrade made 15 stops.
In boys’ golf
At Sheldon. Watseka earned a four-stroke win over Milford in a four-team tournament at Shewami Country Club that also included Donovan and Tri-Point. The Warriors finished at 185 and were led by medalist Austin Marcier’s nine-hole 41. Hagen Hoy contributed a 43 and Brayden Ketchum added a 47, while Milford was paced by a 46 from Adin Portwood and 47s from Payton Harwood and Salym Estes.
At Danville. Schlarman overcame Cissna Park and Westville 181-224-247 in a Vermilion Valley Conference triangular at Danville Country Club. Deuce Provost led both the Hilltoppers and the entire field with a medalist 42 across nine holes. Three other Schlarman athletes also broke 50 on the day: Owen Jones (44), Adam Duncan (46) and Will Stout (49). The runner-up Timberwolves acquired a 53 from Dalton McWethy, a 54 from Colson Carley and a 55 from Kahne Clauss, while the third-place Tigers took in a 53 from Ty Williamson and matching 64s from Garyson McBride and Caleb Howe.
At Fairbury. Carson Friedman was the athlete to beat in a triangular at Indian Creek Golf Course, the Prairie Central senior’s 40 good for medalist status. He helped the Hawks defeat Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Iroquois West 170-186-192 in the nine-hole showcase. Teegan Quinn and Tucker Stoller added matching 43s for Prairie Central, tying for fourth overall, and Connor Gibson chipped in a 44. The runner-up Falcons were keyed by Carter Eichelberger’s individual third-place 42 and Ryan Carley’s 43. Frontrunners for the third-place Raiders were Tyler Read (43) and Evan Izquierdo (47).
At Sheldon. Beecher won a five-team meet at Shewami Country Club that also featured Iroquois West, Hoopeston Area, Watseka and Cissna Park, with Beecher carding a team score of 156 to place first. Iroquois West placed second with a 177, followed by Watseka (190), Hoopeston Area (218) and Cissna Park (222). Kyler Meents had a 40 to pace the Raiders, with teammate Tyler Read adding a 45. Hagen Hoy (43) and Austin Marcier (46) led the Warriors, Wyatt Eisenmann shot a 41 for the Cornjerkers and Colson Carley and Kahne Clauss both shot 54s for the Timberwovles.
At Farmer City. Watseka’s Brooks Cluver and Noah Dalton both shot 40 to share medalist honors with Tri-Valley’s David Christianson, but the Warriors fell three strokes behind the Vikings for the team win at Woodlawn Country Club. Fisher was third as a team behind Ethan McFarling’s 48, and Blue Ridge placed fourth with Jackson Hawn and Caden Kimball shooting matching 57s.
At Loda. Hoopeston Area’s Wyatt Eisenmann shot a 47 at Lakeview Country Club to place first overall by a single stroke, but it was Cissna Park that claimed the team win thanks to Dalton McWethy’s 48. Gavin Spitz shot a 52 to lead Buckley Christ Lutheran in third.
In girls’ golf
At Sheldon. Watseka was the only team to record a score at Shewami Country Club, placing a 240 on the board after Jasmine Essington (53) and Layla Holohan (59) recorded scores under 60. Milford, Donovan and Tri-Point each fielded individuals, with Kirstyn Lucht recording a 63 for Milford
At Farmer City. Host Blue Ridge earned a team win by the slimmest of margins against Clinton during a nine-hole match at Woodlawn Country Club, posting a 234 total to the Maroons’ 235. Clinton’s Carley Earle and Sarah Mills were the 1-2 finishers overall at 50 and 52, respectively, but the Knights showed more balance. Phoebe Reynolds’ 53, Lillian Enger’s 54 and Peyton Heiser’s 63 led the way in that regard. Individuals from three other schools also competed — Ridgeview’s Annalyn Harper shot 56, Oakwood’s Lily Harden finished with a 62 and Buckley Christ Lutheran’s Kaya Rayson logged a 66.
At Onarga. Watseka beat St. Thomas More in a dual meet that also featured golfers from Iroquois West at Shagbark Golf Club, with the Warriors compiling a score of 226. STM posted a total of 238. IW’s Adelynn Scharp earned medalist honors with a 41, while Jasmine Essington (51) and Kyah Westerfield (54) came through with the top two scores for Watseka. Ashley Wells (49) and Elle Klein (57) had the two best rounds for STM.
In girls’ tennis
At Urbana. Baler Rigsby, Moriah Pueschell and Sarah Parsons each won in singles and doubles play for Watseka during a 7-2 victory over St. Joseph-Ogden at Atkins Tennis Center. Rigsby won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 singles, Pueschell prevailed 6-1, 6-0 at No. 4 singles and Parsons picked up a 6-4, 6-3 triumph at No. 5 singles. Pueschell and Parsons paired on a 6-4, 6-2 No. 2 doubles win, and Rigsby teamed with Emma Simons on a 6-2, 6-0 No. 1 doubles victory. SJ-O’s Abbey Dow won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1 singles, and the duo of Halie Harms and Katie Earley took a 6-2, 7-6 win at No. 3 doubles.
At Watseka. Watseka had the advantage in both singles and doubles action in Tuesday’s 6-3 home win against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. Moriah Pueschell and Sarah Parsons teamed up for the Warriors’ most dominant win with an 8-1 victory at No. 2 doubles. Both also won in singles, with Pueschell posting an 8-6 win at No. 4 doubles and Parsons an 8-3 win at No. 5 doubles. Anna Goodin and Cecilia Goodwin won 8-5 at No. 3 doubles for GCMS.
In boys’ cross country
At Chrisman. Iroquois West standout Bryson Grant topped all runners at Chrisman’s Cow Chip Classic with an effort of 16:03.6, besting second-place finisher Lance Retz (16:48.1) by nearly 45 seconds. Retz’s St. Joseph-Ogden squad placed second behind Monticello, which was keyed by strong runs by Logan Sikorski (17:20.4), Jacob Elston (17:28.4), Caleb Wood (17:40.8) and River Derby (17:51).
In girls’ cross country
At Chrisman. Unity topped a 23-team field at the Cow Chip Classic in Chrisman thanks to sub-20 minute efforts from Erica Woodard (19:14.1), Emily Decker (19:24.4) and Olivia Shike (19:42.2). Woodard placed fifth overall in a crowded field that also included Uni High, which placed fourth as a team behind Kate Ahmari’s 18:31.4. Monticello’s Mabry Bruhn (18:20), St. Joseph-Ogden’s Savanna Franzen (18:41.5) and Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Trixie Johnson (19:05.1) also had strong showings.