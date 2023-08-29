In volleyball
Timberwolf Tip-Off
Cissna Park 2, Grant Park 0. Cissna Park came within a single point of a flawless set in its 25-1, 25-16 sweep of Grant Park on Wednesday night. Brooklyn Stadeli was an offensive force for the Timberwolves with 10 kills and three aces. Ava Morrical kept Stadeli going with 20 assists, and Josie Neukomm came with the defense for Cissna Park with nine digs and two blocks.
Cissna Park 2, Kankakee 1. The Timberwolves’ nightcap took a bit more work. Dropping the first set to Kankakee meant piecing together a 20-25, 25-17, 15-12 comeback victory. Stadeli was just as impressive against the Keys with 10 assists and three aces again, and Addison Lucht posted six kills for a second straight match. Morrical put up 26 assists, and Neukomm was the defensive leader again for Cissna Park (2-0) with nine digs.
Fisher 2, Clifton Central 1. Fisher was pushed just as hard in its nightcap in Watseka, but the Bunnies (2-2) prevailed with a 26-24, 22-25, 15-7 victory.
Cissna Park splits on final day
Cissna Park lost its first championship pool match on Saturday, with Bishop McNamara winning a close 25-23, 23-25, 15-11 match before Cissna Park responded with an 18-25, 25-23, 15-7 win against Watseka. Josie Neukomm had eight kills and Addison Lucht had five kills for the Timberwolves (3-1) against Bishop McNamara before the duo each had eight kills against Watseka. Ava Morrical, who had 18 assists against Bishop McNamara, delivered 22 assists and nine digs in the win against Watseka, while Sophie Duis (six kills, three aces) and Morgan Sinn (15 digs) also contributed. Watseka (2-2) had two, three-set losses on Saturday, with Bishop McNamara producing a 25-23, 23-25, 15-8 win against the Warriors. Ella Smith and Lauren Tegtmeyer each had six kills against Bishop McNamara, with Christa Holohan adding 19 assists and 11 digs. Brianna Denault and Smith each made 11 digs. In the loss to Cissna Park, Smith and Tegtmeyer supplied five kills apiece, with Holohan (16 assists) and Denault (21 digs) providing steady performances. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (1-3) dropped two matches in the second-place pool, with Milford beating the Falcons 25-11, 25-23 and Kankakee defeating the Falcons 25-12, 25-16. Ava Lage and Natalie DeSchepper each had two kills against Milford, with Lilly Lahr making 10 digs against Kankakee.
All-Tournament Team:
Addison Lucht-Cissna Park
Ella Smith-Watseka
Josie Neukomm-Cissna Park
Lauren Tegtmeyer-Watseka
Nikkel Johnson-Kankakee
Breanna Lamie-Kankakee
Anna McEwen-Milford
Hunter Mowrey-Milford
Lilee Nugent-Bishop McNamara
Kenna Brosseau-Bishop McNamara
Mackenzie McCammon-Bishop McNamara
Ana Darra-Bishop McNamara
Non-tournament
Iroquois West 2, Tri-Point 0. Iroquois West won for the second time in three days with Thursday’s 25-17, 25-17 sweep of Tri-Point. Kenzie Tammen led the Raiders (2-1) with 11 kills and three blocks, and Ilyana Nambo solidified their back row defense with a team-high nine digs.
- Iroquois West 3, Illinois Lutheran 0. The Raiders (3-1) cataloged a narrow 25-10, 26-28, 25-21 victory against the Chargers on the strength of 15 digs apiece from Jessye Rodriguez and Ilyana Nambo and five kills from Kenzie Tammen.
In boys’ soccer
- Watseka 2, Oakwood/Salt Fork 0. Two first-half goals by Narcisco Solorzano and superb goalkeeping by Santiago Solorzano stood up for the host Warriors, allowing Watseka (2-0) to prevail in a Vermilion Valley Conference match. Santiago Solorzano made 16 saves in net for Watseka, with Jakob Rupp making a save for O/SF (1-1).
- Reed-Custer 5, Watseka 1. A second- half goal from Narciso Solorzano wasn’t enough for the Warriors (2-1) in a nonconference home bout against the Comets.
In boys’ golf
- At Hoopeston Area. Hoopeston Area and Schlarman tied for the top spot in the Cornjerkers’ home event at Hubbard Trail Country Club, with Milford claiming third at 303. Cy Tuggle was the medalist for Hoopeston Area at 45 and Wyatt Eisenmann was close behind at 46. The Bearcats, meanwhile, were keyed by Hixon Lafond’s 62.
In girls’ golf
- At Hoopeston Area. Host Hoopeston Area defeated Milford 242-301 at Hubbard Trail Country Club on the strength of a 52 from medalist Taylor Paige. The Bearcats were led by a 65 from Gracie Gregory.
Football
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 56, Clifton Central 14
BISMARCK — Karson Stevenson connected with Ayden Ingram often, Enrique Rangel and Logan Hughes had solid games running the ball and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin won its first game on turf at Payton-Moss Field with a Vermilion Valley Conference victory on Saturday night. Stevenson went 6 of 9 for 155 passing yards and two touchdowns, with Ingram catching five of those passes for 136 yards and both touchdowns, as the Blue Devils (1-0) led 29-8 at halftime and increased its lead to 50-14 before the start of the fourth quarter. Rangel and Hughes each rushed for a touchdown, with Rangel supplying 117 rushing yards on 11 carries and Hughes finishing with 93 rushing yards on five carries.