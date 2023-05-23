In baseball
Class 1A Cissna Park Regional
- St. Anne 10, Cissna Park 4. The fifth-seeded Timberwolves trailed 7-0 after two innings and couldn’t make up the significant deficit in a regional semifinal defeat. Cissna Park (6-18) committed four errors and used three different pitchers to varying degrees of success. Ethan Tuttle hit a double for the Timberwolves, with Colson Carley, Jream Renteria and Aiden Richards each driving in a run.
Class 1A Milford Regional
Milford 11, Watseka 3. Milford (14-11-1) bounced back after its regular season finale loss at St. Thomas More to top Watseka (5-19) in regional semifinal action.
Milford moves on.
Top-seeded Milford shut out fourth-seeded Illinois Lutheran 10-0 in six innings as the host Bearcats won their third straight 1A regional championhsip. Owen Halpin went 3 for 4 with a double and six RBI to spark Milford (15-11-1), which next plays Milford at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in an STM sectional semifinal game. Max Cook (2 for 2, RBI, three runs scored) and Payton Harwood (six-inning shutout, five strikeouts) also shined for the Bearcats.
In softball
Class 1A Villa Grove Regional
- Villa Grove 12, Watseka 0. The top-seeded Blue Devils received production from nearly their entire lineup and a dominant pitching performance from Alex Brown to secure the program’s first regional championship since 2019 with a five-inning win against the fourth-seeded Warriors. Hayden Thomas went 3 for 3 with three doubles, three runs scored and two stolen bases for Villa Grove (21-10-1), while Maci Clodfelder hit a home run and finished 1 for 3 with two RBI. Kalyn Cordes (2 for 4, two RBI, two runs scored) and Payton Kiser (1 for 2, two RBI) both doubled, with Alison Pangburn (2 for 3, two RBI), Izzy Dodd (1 for 3, RBI), Emma Bratten-Noice (1 for 2, two stolen bases) and Chloe Reardon (1 for 1, RBI, two runs scored) all contributing. Brown threw a two-hit shutout and struck out nine as Villa Grove — which scored nine runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a 9-0 lead — now awaits either Le Roy or Tuscola at 4:30 p.m. next Tuesday in a Tuscola Sectional semifinal game at Ervin Park. Brianna Denault and Christa Holohan each had a single for Watseka (17-9)
Class 1A Salt Fork Regional
Storm staves off Bearcats.
Third-seeded Salt Fork scored three times in the top of the sixth inning to break a 3-all tie and eventually defeat second-seeded Milford/Cissna Park 7-4 in Saturday’s Class 1A Salt Fork Regional final. The Storm (24-8) won its first regional championship since 2015 behind three-hit, one-RBI performances from Kailey Frischkorn and Kenzie Childs. Karli McGee drove in two runs for Salt Fork, while all three of Alexa Jamison, Macie Russell and Kendyl Hurt scored twice apiece. This offense backed Hurt’s complete-game pitching effort that included 14 strikeouts. M/CP (17-6) received a two-run home run from Hunter Mowrey along with two RBI from Brynlee Wright and two hits from Addison Lucht, the latter of whom competed in the Class 1A girls’ track and field state championships earlier Saturday.
In boys’ track & field
At Gibson City. Ridgeview/Lexington won two individual events and two relays and qualified multiple other athletes to run away with Wednesday’s Class 2A sectional title. The Mustangs got a 1-2 finish in the 300-meter hurdles with Cale Hoffman winning in 42.46 seconds and Darius Yocum close behind in second in 42.54 seconds. Both Hoffman and Yocum also qualified in the 110-meter hurdles in second and third place, respectively. Iroquois West’s Bryson Grant won the 1,600-meter run in 4:33.33, and the Raider also qualified Cannon Leonard in the shot put with a second-place throw of 132 feet, 6 1/4 inches. Watseka’s Drew McTaggart was another area winner with a top time of 10:29.26 in the 3,200-meter run. The final first-place finisher from the area was Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Robert Boyd-Meents, who jumped 21-0 to win the long jump.