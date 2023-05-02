In baseball,
- Herscher 13, Watseka 2. The host Warriors (2-14) led 2-0 entering the fifth inning, but the Tigers tallied six runs in the fifth and seven more in the sixth to prematurely end this nonconference matchup. Lathan Bowling and James Newell each knocked in one run for Watseka. Brayden Ketchum slashed two hits and scored a run for the Warriors.
- Milford 10, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1. The combination of an eight-run second inning and largely clean pitching from Beau Wright and Caleb Clutteur fueled the host Bearcats (9-8-1) to a convincing Vermilion Valley Conference victory over the Blue Devils (9-9). Wright threw five innings and notched eight strikeouts, and Clutteur tossed the last two innings and logged two punchouts. Max Cook and Payton Harwood drove in two runs apiece for Milford’s offense, which secured two hits and two runs from each of Adin Portwood and Wright. Owen Miller bagged three hits for BHRA, also knocking in its only run.
- Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 6, Watseka 2. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman set the tone in the Vermilion Valley Conference game with two runs in the bottom of the first inning against Watseka, and the Buffaloes scored in three more innings to finish off the win. Cameron Steinbaugh went 2 of 4 with home run, two runs scored and two RBI to lead G-RF/C (5-7). Hagen Hoy was 2 of 3 with an RBI for the Warriors (2-15).
- Iroquois West 23, Armstrong-Potomac 8. Kade Kimmel led the way offensively for the Raiders (4-8), going 2 of 5 with a double, three runs scored and five RBI in the VVC win. Dylan Hylbert was also 3 of 4 with four RBI. Kollin Asbury was 2 of 3 with two RBI for A-P (9-6).
- Oakwood 13, Cissna Park 1. Oakwood jumped out to a 6-0 lead through two innings and wrapped up the run-shortened VVC victory with seven more runs in the final three innings. Joshua Ruch went 2 of 3 with a triple, two runs scored and three RBI to pace the Comets (17-4-1). Dalton Hobick got the win after giving up one run on one hit and three walks to go with nine strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings of relief. Mason Blanck had the lone hit for the Timberwolves (5-14).
In softball,
- Milford/Cissna Park 22, St. Anne 0. The Bearcats snapped a two-game losing skid in a big way, posting a four-inning nonconference road win. Kirstyn Lucht threw a no-hitter for Milford/Cissna Park (12-3), while Brynlee Wright (2 for 2, three RBI, two runs scored), Hunter Mowrey (2 for 2, two RBI, two runs scored) and Addison Lucht (2 for 2, RBI, four runs scored, two stolen bases) shone offensively.
- Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 5, Milford/Cissna Park 4. A two-run top of the sixth inning served as the last shot fired by the visiting Blue Devils (9-9), and it proved enough to push them past the Bearcats (12-4) for a Vermilion Valley Conference triumph. Natalie Clapp and Mikayla Cox each went 3 for 4 and Cox drove in one run for BHRA. Draycee Nelson and Elli Tittle both drove in one run as well for the winning side, and Eva Ronto struck out six batters in seven innings pitched. M/CP’s Hunter Mowrey posted two hits and two RBI to go with three hits from Addison Lucht plus two-hit, one-RBI days from Brynlee Wright and Lydia Puetz.
- Armstrong-Potomac 17, Iroquois West 3. Cami Saltsgaver finished 2 of 3 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBI for A-P (12-7), and Brynn Spencer and Makenna Ackerman both had two hits and an RBI in the VVC win. Amelia Scharp led Iroquois West (5-12) with two hits.
- Watseka 14, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2. Watseka struck early with three runs in the top of the first inning, but it was a pair of five-run efforts — the first in the fifth inning and again in the seventh — that helped the Warriors finish off a VVC victory. Brianna Denault went 2 of 3 with three runs scored and three RBI for Watseka (12-6). Becca Benoit and Sarah Parson, who got the win, drove in two runs apiece. J’Lynn Waltz finished 1 of 3 with a double to pace the Buffaloes (4-13).