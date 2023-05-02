In baseball,

- Herscher 13, Watseka 2. The host Warriors (2-14) led 2-0 entering the fifth inning, but the Tigers tallied six runs in the fifth and seven more in the sixth to prematurely end this nonconference matchup. Lathan Bowling and James Newell each knocked in one run for Watseka. Brayden Ketchum slashed two hits and scored a run for the Warriors.

Tags