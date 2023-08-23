Golf
LaBelle, Marcier shine for Watseka
SHELDON — Low rounds from Evan LaBelle and Austin Marcier helped the Watseka boys’ golf team to a first-place finish in a five-team meet at Shewami Country Club on Thursday afternoon.
LaBelle won medalist honors with a 41 for the Warriors and Marcier was a stroke behind with a 42 as Watseka finished with a team score of 179, 17 strokes ahead of runner-up St. Anne. Brayden Ketchum (47) and Lathan Bowling (49) also factored into Watseka’s team triumph.
Wyatt Eisenemann (44) and Cy Tuggle (49) led Hoopeston Area, which finished third with a 199. Tyler Read (46) the best score for Iroquois West and its fourth-place total of 220. Milford had a 307, led by Hixon Lafond (66).
➜ At Kankakee. Watseka and Illinois Lutheran both carded 184 to tie for the victory in a triangular match against host Grant Park at Minne Monesse Golf Course, but a better fifth score from the Warriors’ Lathan Bowling was enough for Watseka to claim victory. While Bowling’s 12–over 48 was especially crucial to the outcome, the Warriors were keyed by medalist Austin Marcier’s 41, Hagen Hoy’s 47 and Brayden Ketchum’s 48.
➜ At Sheldon. Watseka carded a collective 225 to down Milford at Shewami Country Club, with Jasmine Essington earning medalist honors at 11-over 47 and Kyah Bowling and Rennah Barrett recording scores of 58 to help the host Warriors’ cause. Milford was led by Madison Lafoon’s round of 60.
Volleyball
In volleyball
Timberwolf Tip–Off
➜ Watseka 2, Clifton Central 0. The Warriors cruised to a 25–18, 25–13 triumph on the strength of six kills apiece from Ella Smith and Lauren Tegtmeyer, many of which were triggered by Christa Holohan’s team–leading 12 assists. Strong defensive outings from Brianna Denault, Ella Smith and Haven Meyer — who combined for 28 digs — helped clinch the final outcome.
➜ Gibson City–Melvin–Sibley 2, Clifton Central 0. The Falcons opened their season by handing the Comets their second–consecutive loss, cruising to victory by a score of 25–13, 25–16 on the strength of six kills from Sophia Ray and eight assists from Rylie Huls.
➜ Watseka 2, Gibson City–Melvin–Sibley 0. The Warriors (2-0) clinched their second victory of the night with a 25–16, 25–13 win over the Falcons (1-1) thanks to seven more kills from Smith and six more from Tegtmeyer, while Holohan served 15 assists and Denault and Smith combined for 18 digs.
Milford 2, Fisher 0. The Bearcats earned a comfortable 25-19, 25-7 victory over the Bunnies in a nonconference contest.
Bishop McNamara 2, Fisher 0. The Bunnies suffered their second setback of the evening with a 25-9, 25-13 loss to the Fightin’ Irish in nonconference play.
Bishop McNamara 2, Milford 0. The Bearcats couldn’t overcome a strong Fightin’ Irish attack in the final match of the night, which ended in a 25-16, 25-23 decision.
Nontournament
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Unity 1. The host Blue Devils (1-0) overcame a 25-15 loss in the opening set to down Unity (0-1) 25-17, 25-23 in the final two sets of a nonconference match.
➜ Blue Ridge 2, Iroquois West 1. A nonconference battle went the way of the host Knights (1-0) as they eked out a 25–20, 21–25, 25–16 victory against the Raiders (0-1) in three sets. Phoebe Reynolds led the Knights with 12 digs, eight kills and five aces, Ellie Strough added six aces, five digs and three kills and Alissa Edwards added 13 assists to cement the final outcome.
➜ Centennial 2, Paxton–Buckley–Loda 0. The visiting Chargers (1-0) scored a nonconference victory, 25-17, 25-18, thanks to seven kills, four aces and two blocks from Riley Reis, five digs from Annie Loschen and 10 assists from Emily Pitcher. Bailey Bruns chipped in six kills, Aubrey Busboom tallied 14 assists, Tanner Graham had five digs and Aubrey Busboom served a pair of aces to pace PBL (0-1).
➜ Covington (Ind.) 2, Hoopeston Area 0. The Trojans spoiled the host Cornjerkers’ season debut in an interstate battle, pulling away down the stretch scoring a straight–set victory over Hoopeston Area (0-1) in 25–22, 25–12 fashion.
Iroquois West 2, Donovan 0. The Raiders (1-1) tallied a 25-21, 25-20 win in nonconference play thanks to six kills from Kenzie Tammen, 12 assists from Ella Rhodes and four aces and 11 digs from Ilyana Nambo.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Hoopeston Area 1. The host Panthers (1-1) earned a narrow nonconference win over the Cornjerkers (0-2), winning 25-15, 13-25, 25-23 despite six kills from the Cornjerkers’ Kaitlynn Lange and four kills from Brylie Cox. Eight of Hoopeston Area’s points came while the duo of Emmalee Bruens and Charissa Johnson were serving.