Hoy’s medalist efforts spark Watseka golf
HOOPESTON — A superb round from Hagen Hoy propelled the Watseka boys’ golf team to a win in a five-team meet at Hubbard Trail Country Club on Monday afternoon.
Hoy won medalist honors with a 42 and Watseka had the top team score with a 191.
Wyatt Eisenmann of Hoopeston Area nearly matched Hoy’s performance, with Eisenmann producing the top score for the Cornjerkers with a 43. Cy Tuggle (52) also contributed for Hoopeston Area, which placed third at the event with a team score of 216.