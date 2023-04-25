In baseball
Armstrong-Potomac 8, Watseka 6. Armstrong-Potomac scored seven runs in the first two innings to take an early lead on Watseka. A necessary early lead, as the Trojans (8-3) had to fend off a late rally to win Wednesday’s Vermilion Valley Conference game. Luke Townsend went 1 of 3 with three RBI to pace A-P at the plate, while Cain Buhr was 1 of 2 with a double and two RBI. Ryan Edwards got the win in relief for the Trojans after striking out four and giving up a single unearned run in 31/3 innings. Brayden Ketchum was a perfect 3 of 3 with a double and two RBI for the Warriors (1-10).
Clifton Central 17, Cissna Park 7. Surrendering six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning proved too much for the visiting Timberwolves (5-11) to overcome as they were handed a nonconference loss. Mason Blanck tripled and drove in two runs for Cissna Park, which picked up two hits apiece from Colson Carley, Ryan King and Seth Walder. Carley, Gavin Spitz, Aiden Richards and Ethan Huse each drove in one run.
Milford 2, Covington (Ind.) 2. After scoring twice in the top of the first inning, the visiting Bearcats (6-7-1) ultimately settled for a nonconference tie after five innings. Beau Wright threw well for Milford, going all five innings and allowing five hits while striking out 13. Adin Portwood doubled among two hits and scored a run for the Bearcats, with single RBI coming from Max Cook and Chase Clutteur.
St. Anne 10, Watseka 4. The host Warriors (1-11) led 3-1 after two innings but couldn’t maintain that momentum during a nonconference defeat. Aidan Morris slugged a solo home run for Watseka, which was outhit 6-2 but benefited from four drawn walks and seven opposing fielding errors. Quinn Starkey also drove in a run for the Warriors, who themselves were hampered by six fielding errors.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 9, Watseka 4. The Blue Devils scored at least one run in the first five innings, securing an 8-0 lead and holding on for a Vermilion Valley Conference road win. BHRA (7-7) received two RBI apiece from Chaz Dubois and Cruz Dubois, while Tuff Elson started and threw four no-hit innings, walking three and striking out four. Amani Stanford (2 for 3, two runs scored) also had a strong game for BHRA. Ethan Price tripled and drove in two runs for Watseka (1-12).
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 12, Cissna Park 2. Cameron Steinbaugh was steady in the batter’s box, on the basepaths and on the mound, helping the host Buffaloes close out a six-inning VVC win. Steinbaugh went 2 for 4 with three runs scored, three stolen bases and a triple, while throwing a complete game. He struck out four and allowed four hits in six innings. Jackson Pratt (1 for 3, three RBI), Brayden Nale (2 for 4, two doubles, two runs scored) and Jase Latoz (2 for 3, two runs scored) also contributed for G-RF/C (4-5). Gavin Spitz went 2 for 3 to lead Cissna Park (5-12).
Schlarman 6, Iroquois West 5. A walk-off single by Miles Crosby lifted the Hilltoppers (2-6) to a home VVC victory. Crosby also hit a home run and threw five innings for Schlarman, striking out six. Jerrius Atkinson also added two hits and stole three bases for Schlarman. Iroquois West (3-7) received two hits from Rylan Pheifer.
Milford 15, Herscher 11. All 10 players who stepped up to the plate for Milford (7-7-1) recorded hits as the Bearcats outlasted Herscher in a nonconference road game. Sawyer Laffoon and Beau Wright each tripled and drove in three runs for Milford — which utilized a six-run seventh frame to come from behind for the win — while Max Cook, Owen Halpin and Adin Portwood collected two hits apiece.
In softball
Armstrong-Potomac 10, Watseka 7. Armstrong-Potomac did the bulk of its scoring late — pushing across seven runs in its final two trips to the plate — to fend off Watseka in Vermilion Valley Conference action Wednesday. Cami Saltsgaver was productive at the plate for the Trojans (7-6), going 3 of 4 with a triple, three runs scored and a game-high four RBI. Laney Duden and Kyla Bullington, whose one hit was a double, drove in two runs apiece in the win. Brianna Denault and Christa Holohan both went 2 of 4 for the Warriors (8-5), with Denault driving in two runs and Holohan scoring twice. Sarah Parsons was also 2 of 3 with an RBI for Watseka.
Iroquois West 16, St. Thomas More 3. Six runs in the bottom of the first inning would have been enough for Iroquois West. Nine more in the second simply turned Wednesday’s nonconference against St. Thomas More (1-9) into a rout. Abby Kraft provided a significant part of that offensive punch, going 2 of 3 with with a two-run double and a three-run home run for the Raiders (4-9). Jersey Fowler, Lily Garcia and Amelia Scharp also had two RBI apiece for Iroquois West in support of Aubrey Wagner’s three-hitter victory.
Milford/Cissna Park 6, Salt Fork 5. Milford/Cissna Park won its 10th straight game and remained unbeaten in VVC action with Wednesday’s home win against Salt Fork. Addison Lucht finished a triple short of the cycle for the Bearcats (11-1), going 3 of 3 with a double, home run and three RBI. Brynlee Wright and Abby Storm chipped in two hits apiece in the win, and Lillie Harris was also 1 of 2 with two RBI. Alexa Jamison was 3 of 3 with a home run for the Storm (13-5), and Macie Russell went 2 of 4 with a double, home run and two RBI.
Armstrong-Potomac 19, Donovan 3. An offensive onslaught from the visiting Trojans (8-6) led to their third consecutive win, this one in non-league play. Five different players drove in at least two runs, led by Cami Saltsgaver (3 for 5, three RBI, two runs) and Laney Duden (3 for 4, three RBI, three runs). Tinley Parkerson doubled twice and drove in two runs, and both Kennedy Gerth and Kelsey Blackford added two RBI for A-P.
Kankakee Trinity 23, Iroquois West 13. The host Raiders (4-10) led 1-0 after one inning, but both offenses ran wild after that and IW couldn’t keep pace in a five-inning, non-league loss. Jeaaya Rodriguez, Jersey Fowler, Cam Bork and Leah Honeycutt each came up with two hits for the Raiders. Rodriguez drove in four runs and scored twice, Fowler knocked in three runs and Bork scored three times.
Watseka 19, St. Anne 4. Brianna Denault and Elizabeth Wittenborn each recorded two hits and two RBI for the host Warriors (9-5) as they rumbled past a nonconference opponent in four innings. Denault also scored three runs for Watseka, a feat matched by Jasmine Essington, as the Warriors surged to an 8-0 lead in the first inning.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 11, Watseka 4. The visiting Blue Devils broke open a close game with a six-run outburst in the top of the seventh inning to secure a Vermilion Valley Conference win. Addie Wallace went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBI for BHRA (7-8), which only led 5-4 after six innings. Ella Myers was consistent at the plate and on the basepaths, going 3 for 4 with four runs scored for the Blue Devils. Raeghan Dickison (2 for 3, four RBI), Draycee Nelson (3 for 4) and Ava Acton (3 for 5, two RBI) also had key mult-hit games for BHRA. Jasmine Essington went 3 for 3 with two RBI for Watseka (9-6), with Elizabeth Wittenborn (2 for 3, RBI), Haylie Peck (2 for 3) and Natalie Petersen (2 for 4) chipping in.
Hoopeston Area 10, Milford/Cissna Park 9. In a game to raise awareness for breast cancer and leukemia, the host Cornjerkers pulled out a thrilling VVC win in eight innings. Melina Vogel had four hits for Hoopeston Area (8-8), while Macy Warner finished with three hits and just a home run shy of hitting for the triple after she also doubled and tripled. Kayla Recker, Jersey Cundiff, Alexa Bailey and Tobi West all drove in two runs for a balanced lineup by the Cornjerkers. Maddie Barnes threw all eight innings for Hoopeston Area and struck out five. The Bearcats (11-2) had their 11-game win streak snapped despite Brynlee Wright (3 for 4, three RBI, two doubles), Addison Lucht (2 for 3, two RBI) and Abby Storm (3 for 5, three runs scored, triple) all contributing.
Iroquois West 4, Schlarman 1. Jersey Fowler broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run double in the top of the seventh inning, lifting the visiting Raiders to an eventual VVC road win. Jessye Rodriguez hit a solo home in the fifth for Iroquois West (5-10) that tied the game at 1. Aubrey Wagner gave up two hits to Schlarman (0-7), struck out 11 and threw a complete game.
In girls’ track and field
At Gibson City. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin relied on two first-place finishes from its relay teams and two first-place finishes in field events to take home the team title at the 18-team Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Invitational, with the Blue Devils compiling 107 points. Natalie Thomason won the high jump for BHRA by clearing 4 feet, 11 inches and teammate Amber-Christine Reed won the long jump with a leap of 16-1 1/2. BHRA also won the 800-meter relay as Aubrey Peters, Thomason, Nevaeh Scott and Reed clocked a first-place time of 1 minute, 52.22 seconds and the 1,600 sprint medley relay, with Emily Dice, Scott, Thomason and Aleah Potter won the race in 4:42.24. St. Joseph-Ogden placed third with 69 1/3 points as Savanna Franzen in the 1,600 (5:41.82), Kaytlyn Baker in the 300 hurdles (50.84), Payton Carter in the pole vault (10-113/4) and the Spartans’ 1,600 relay of Carter, Sophia Kasper, Madison Clampitt and Helene Jones (4:28.06) all won. Bre Crose of Hoopeston Area swept the 100 (12.66) and the 200 (26.53) to help the Cornjerkers place sixth. Other area winners included Alyson Clements of St. Thomas More in the 400 (1:00.63), Skyler Anderson of STM in the 800 (2:30.98), Ella Rhodes of Iroquois West in the 100 hurdles (17.14), the GCMS 3,200 relay of Anna Goodin, Cecilia Goodin, Lilly Lahr and Sophia Ray (11:10.53), Claire Dixon of Hoopeston Area in the triple jump (33-0 1/4), Emily Robidoux of Paxton-Buckley-Loda in the shot put (32-2) and Savannah Shumate of GCMS in the discus (94-2).