Sports Wrap Pic 1.JPG

Photo by Jordan Crook

Cissna Park’s Mason Blanck delivers a pitch during Monday’s home game against Salt Fork.

 Photo by Jordan Crook

In baseball

Armstrong-Potomac 8, Watseka 6. Armstrong-Potomac scored seven runs in the first two innings to take an early lead on Watseka. A necessary early lead, as the Trojans (8-3) had to fend off a late rally to win Wednesday’s Vermilion Valley Conference game. Luke Townsend went 1 of 3 with three RBI to pace A-P at the plate, while Cain Buhr was 1 of 2 with a double and two RBI. Ryan Edwards got the win in relief for the Trojans after striking out four and giving up a single unearned run in 31/3 innings. Brayden Ketchum was a perfect 3 of 3 with a double and two RBI for the Warriors (1-10).