In volleyball
Nontournament
➜ Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 4, Watseka 0. Three first-half goals — from Zack Zbinden, Jacob Chittich and Mason Doman — and a second-half connection from Zbinden on an assist from Isaiah Johnson helped the host Bunnies (4-0) cruise past the Warriors (2-2) in a nonconference match. Easton Stroh saved two shots to help the Bunnies clinch the shutout.
➜ Grant Park 2, Iroquois West 0. The Raiders (3-2) suffered a 25-13, 25-14 loss to the Dragons on their home court despite eight kills from Kenzie Tammen and 14 digs from ILyana Nambo.
➜ Watseka 2, Herscher 0. The Warriors (3-2) went on the road and captured a 25-17, 25-14 victory in nonconference play thanks to five kills from Thayren Rigsby, three kills from Ella Smith and eight digs from Brianna Denault. Smith and Noelle Schroeder combined for five aces to secure the outcome.
Cissna Park 2, Ridgeview 0. The five-day layoff from the Timberwolf Tip-Off didn’t slow down Cissna Park. The Timberwolves (4-1) cruised to a 25-11, 25-9 sweep Thursday against Ridgeview behind Ava Morrical‘s 16 assists, six aces and four digs. Addie Lucht was a force at the net for Cissna Park with 11 kills and two blocks, and Sophie Duis chipped in four aces and two blocks.
Watseka 2, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. Watseka relied on a total team effort to top Paxton-Buckley-Loda 25-20, 25-20 on Thursday night. Christa Holohan led the Warriors (4-2) with 14 assists, with Lauren Tegtmeyer finishing with six kills. Ella Smith chipped in five kills and six digs, and Brianna Denault led the way defensively with 13 digs.
In boys’ golf
➜ At Sheldon. Austin Marcier’s 38 was good enough to claim medalist honors and lift Watseka (182) past Donovan (190) and Milford at Shewami Country Club. The Warriors also received a 45 from Hagen Hoy and a 48 from Mason Galyen, while the Bearcats were paced by Hixon Lafond’s 65.
At Danville. Schlarman’s Owen Jones carded a 42 to claim the individual title and lead the Hilltoppers to the team win in Thursday’s three-team meet at Harrison Park Golf Course. Hoopeston Area finished second as a team — 17 strokes behind Schlarman — with Wyatt Eisenmann‘s 45 leading the way. Westville was third and got a 51 from Noah Atwood. Cissna Park’s Dalton McWerty competed as an individual and had a 61. Buckley Christ Lutheran’s trio was led by Tim Wyckoff‘s 76.
In girls’ golf
➜ At Sheldon. Watseka and Milford were the only two schools to compete for team scores at Shewami Country Club, with Jasmine Essington carding a 43 to lift the Warriors to a 219-263 victory. Kyah Bowling recorded a 60 for the Warriors and Layla Holohan shot a 61, while Milford was powered by Gracie Gregory’s 62.
In soccer
Oakwood/Salt Fork 2, Iroquois West 0. Oakwood/Salt Fork’s Brody Taflinger and Thomas Wells traded off goal-scoring and goal-assisting duties in Thursday’s Vermilion Valley Conference victory against Iroquois West. Taflinger scored off a Wells assist in the first half for the Comets (3-2) and returned the favor when Wells scored in the second. The O/SF defense didn’t allow a single shot, making for an easy clean sheet for goalkeeper Jakob Rupp. The Comets finished with 35 shots — 19 on goal — and goalkeepers Angel Andrade and Ben Hack combined for 17 saves for the Raiders (1-4).
Watseka 4, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1. Watseka (3-2) flipped the script from Wednesday’s shutout loss to Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley — where it gave up four goals — by notching that many itself to top Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
In girls’ tennis
At Watseka. St. Joseph-Ogden posted wins at Nos. 4, 5 and 6 singles, but the Spartans couldn’t muster more in a 6-3 loss at Watseka. Lily Rice battled for a 6-3, 3-6, 10-6 win at No. 4 singles for SJ-O, with Lauren Lannert winning 6-1, 6-1 at No. 5 singles and Olivia Getty 6-4, 6-1 at No. 6 singles.