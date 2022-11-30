In boys’ basketball
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Turkey Tournament
Iroquois West 56, Tri-Point 10. Defensive domination plus three double-digit scoring performances lifted the Raiders (1-1) to their first win of the young season. Cannon Leonard threw down 17 points for IW to go with 13 points from Tyler Read and 11 points from Sam McMillan.
Iroquois West 68, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 62. The Raiders outscored the Falcons 15-5 in the third quarter to take a 41-38 lead into the fourth before GCMS guard Ty Cribbett hit a three-pointer at the end of regulation to tie the game at 56 and force overtime. Sam McMillan scored a game-high 25 points for Iroquois West, while teammate Cannon Leonard had 24 points and 11 rebounds. Cribbett scored a team-high 22 points on the strength of six three-pointers, and Brayden Elliott contributed 17 points for GCMS.
Prairie Central 63, Iroquois West 42. Prairie Central continued its superb start, running away from the Raiders to win the championship game. Dylan Bazzell scored a team-high 15 points for the Hawks (4-0), who also received 11 points from Camden Palmore and 10 points from Tyler Curl. Tyler Read (15 points) and Sam McMillan (13 points) led Iroquois West (2-2).
Normal Calvary Turkey Tournament
Donovan 66, Blue Ridge 60. Isaac Price (16 points), Michaels (11 points) and Zach Lewis (10 points) all hit double figures for the Knights (0-3), but it wasn’t enough.
Schlarman Topper Classic
Milford 41, Schlarman 37. Milford collected its first win of the season by knocking off the Hilltoppers on their home court. Adin Portwood scored a game-high 17 points for the Bearcats, with Sawyer Laffoon (10 points) and R.J. Mann (nine points) also chipping in during the win. Jerry Reed had a team-high 15 points for Schlarman, with Keison Peoples adding 10 points.
Milford 72, Paris 63. The Bearcats (2-2) led by 20 points at halftime and held on down the stretch to secure their second tournament win of the day. Portwood drained five three-point shots on his way to 26 points for Milford, which received 18 points from Laffoon and nine points from Mann.
Toyota of Danville Classic
La Salette 38, Cissna Park 22. La Salette trailed by one point at halftime after an incredibly low-scoring first two quarters. A breakthrough third quarter — sparked mostly by junior guard Eamon Martin — helped the Lions get back on track after three losses last weekend at the Neoga Tournament. Martin scored 13 of his game-high 18 points in the third quarter to lead La Salette (2-3). Seth Walder had nine points to lead Cissna Park (1-1).
Watseka 36, La Salette 28. Braiden Walwer put down 11 of his game-high 19 points in the second half to push the Warriors (1-1) to their first win of the young season, holding off the Lions (2-4). Walwer sank a trio of three-point baskets on the day. Tucker Milk and Dane Martin each provided five points for Watseka. La Salette was paced offensively by Eamon Martin (nine points) and Augustine Blood (six points).
St. Joseph-Ogden 85, Cissna Park 19. Ty Pence began his senior season with a 23-point output for the host Spartans (1-0), who overwhelmed the Timberwolves (0-3) in the night’s finale. SJ-O poured on the points from other sources, as well, including Tanner Siems (17 points), Tanner Jacob (13 points) and Brock Trimble (11 points). Trimble connected on three three-point shots.
Nontournament
Clifton Central 53, Watseka 37. Hagen Hoy drilled five three-pointers as part of his 19-point effort for the host Warriors (0-1), who dropped their season opener to a nonconference opponent. Quinn Starkey and Tucker Milk each added six points for Watseka.
Iroquois West 35, Ridgeview 34. A back-and-forth nonconference contest ended with the visiting Raiders (3-2) pulling off the narrowest of wins over the Mustangs (2-3). Cannon Leonard and Tyler Read accounted for nearly all of IW’s points, with the former scoring 16 and the latter producing 15 on five three-point makes. Ridgeview had a bit more balance in its offense, led by Cam Kelly (13 points) and Eli Beitz (eight points).
In girls’ basketball
Cissna Park 61, Ridgeview 29. The Timberwolves remained unbeaten with a convincing nonconference win. Mikayla Knake scored 16 points and handed out three assists to pace Cissna Park (6-0), while Addison Lucht (13 points, eight rebounds) and Sophia Duis (10 points) also got in on the fun for the Timberwolves. Celbee Johnson had a team-high eight points for Ridgeview (1-5).
Watseka 48, Clifton Central 11. Watseka held Clifton Central to just two points in three of four quarters in Monday’s rout. Ava Swartz made three three-pointers and led the Warriors (5-1) with 11 points. Jasmine Essington added 10 points, and eight other players scores in the win.
Unity 50, Cissna Park 38. Raegen Stringer poured on the offense for the host Rockets (5-1), finishing with 28 points on 8-of-12 free-throw shooting to help hand the Timberwolves (6-1) their first loss of the season. Lauren Miller did a bit of everything for Unity, booking nine points, nine rebounds and six assists. Addison Ray (five points) and Meredith Reed (seven rebounds) also provided key contributions. Cissna Park grabbed 16 points from Mikayla Knake and a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double from Brooklyn Stadeli.
Watseka 60, Dwight 34. The host Warriors (6-1) are on a four-game win streak following this nonconference success, in which nine athletes produced at least two points. Becca Benoit led that crop with 17 points, with Haven Meyer (12 points) and Brianna Denault (nine points) also faring well. Megan Martin and Ava Swartz led Watseka in rebounding with eight and six boards, respectively.