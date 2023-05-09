In baseball

St. Joseph-Ogden 6, Milford 1. A five-run outburst in the bottom of the fourth inning was the difference in the nonconference game at Meier Field, helping St. Joseph-Ogden snap a two-game losing streak. Luke Landrus went 1 for 3 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored to spark the Spartans (22-6). Coy Taylor went 2 for 3 with an RBI, while Taylor Voorhees (1 for 2, RBI) and Nolan Earley (1 for 3, RBI) also chipped in. Jack Robertson recorded the win on the mound for SJ-O, going 51/3 innings and striking out 10. He allowed one run on two hits and walked four. Sawyer Laffoon and Gavin Schunke each had a hit for the Bearcats (9-10-1), with Laffoon scoring Milford’s only run in the top of the sixth.

