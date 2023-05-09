In baseball
St. Joseph-Ogden 6, Milford 1. A five-run outburst in the bottom of the fourth inning was the difference in the nonconference game at Meier Field, helping St. Joseph-Ogden snap a two-game losing streak. Luke Landrus went 1 for 3 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored to spark the Spartans (22-6). Coy Taylor went 2 for 3 with an RBI, while Taylor Voorhees (1 for 2, RBI) and Nolan Earley (1 for 3, RBI) also chipped in. Jack Robertson recorded the win on the mound for SJ-O, going 51/3 innings and striking out 10. He allowed one run on two hits and walked four. Sawyer Laffoon and Gavin Schunke each had a hit for the Bearcats (9-10-1), with Laffoon scoring Milford’s only run in the top of the sixth.
Watseka 13, Cissna Park 8. Aidan Morris had a game to remember, leading Watseka to a Vermilion Valley Conference home win. Morris went 3 for 5 with two doubles and six RBI for the Warriors (3-15). Myles Lynch (1 for 2, two RBI, two runs scored), James Newell (2 for 4, three runs scored) and Austin Morris (1 for 5, two RBI) also contributed. Ryan King went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and Ethan Huse was 2 for 3 with an RBI for Cissna Park (5-15).
Milford 12, Iroquois West 5. Milford built an 8-0 lead through four innings to earn a Vermilion Valley Conference road win. Adin Portwood went 2 for 5 with a double and three RBI out of the leadoff spot for the Bearcats (10-10-1), while Caleb Clutteur went 2 for 2 with two RBI and three walks in his other three plate appearances. Gavin Schunke also drove in three runs for Milford. Kyler Meents went 1 for 3 with two RBI for the Raiders (4-9).
Hoopeston Area 14, Cissna Park 4. Hoopeston Area bounced back after a rough VVC outing Monday with a decisive Friday victory against Cissna Park. Mason Rush, Cole Miller and Ethan Steiner all had two hits and two RBI for the Cornjerkers (8-15) in support of Zach Huchel‘s win. Colson Carley finished 3 of 4 with two RBI to lead the Timberwolves (5-16), but also took the loss after giving up 11 runs on six hits and four walks in four innings.
Iroquois West 6, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 1. Iroquois West fell behind early after Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman scored in the bottom of the first inning, but the Raiders rallied with six unanswered runs for the VVC victory. Sam McMillan went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBI to pace Iroquois West (5-9), and Izzy Alvarez added two hits and Mario Andrade chipped in two RBI in the win. Jackson Pratt led the Buffaloes (5-10) by going 2 for 2, with Brayden Nale‘s double G-RF/C’s only other hit.
Milford 7, Armstrong-Potomac 3. Milford starter Payton Harwood went the distance, giving up three runs — two earned — on three hits and two walks while striking out four in a Senior Day victory against VVC rival Armstrong-Potomac. Seven different players had a hit for the Bearcats (11-10-1), and Harwood, Adin Portwood, Owen Halpin and Gavin Schunke drove in one run each in the win. Gavin Parkerson was 2 for 3 with a double, home run, two runs scored and an RBI for the Trojans (10-9).
Schlarman 10, Watseka 8. Schlarman watched most of its early seven-run lead disappear after a six-run effort by Watseka in the top of the third inning, but the Hilltoppers rallied for three more runs and fended off one last comeback attempt by the Warriors for Friday’s VVC win. Jerrius Atkinson, Ricky Soderstrom and Miles Crosby drove in three runs apiece for Schlarman (3-10), which snapped a four-game losing streak. Quinn Starkey went 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Hagen Hoy was 1 for 3 with two RBI for Watseka (3-16).
Unity Round-Robin
Salt Fork 10, Clifton Central 9. The Storm (16-9) bounced back from their earlier loss with an eight-inning win over the Comets.
Unity 14, Clifton Central 4. The host Rockets (22-6-1) had much less trouble in their second game of the day, rolling over the Comets behind home runs from Moore and Tre Hoggard. Moore drove in two runs overall, and Hoggard scored three times. Brock Suding (2 for 3, two RBI) and Langendorf (2 for 2, one RBI) also aided Unity, which saw Easton Cunningham throw four innings and strike out seven.
Nontournament
Cissna Park 13, South Newton (Ind.) 0. A 10-game skid went by the boards in a big way for the visiting Timberwolves (6-16), who traveled out of state to garner a six-inning win. Gavin Spitz tossed a no-hitter, walking two batters and striking out 13 along the way. Spitz also crushed two home runs, driving in four runs and scoring three times on the day. Cissna Park’s other offensive leaders included Ryan King (3 for 4, three RBI, two runs), Ethan Tuttle (3 for 4, two RBI, two runs), Ethan Huse (2 for 3, two RBI, one run) and Colson Carley (2 for 4, one RBI, three runs).
Le Roy 8, Watseka 7. Noah Company doubled and tripled among three hits and scored three times to aid the visiting Panthers (12-13) in a narrow nonconference win over the Warriors (3-17). Le Roy scored twice in the top of the seventh inning to break a 6-6 tie, and Watseka’s one run in the bottom of the frame wasn’t enough to force extras. Garrett Hudson and Nate McKnight each drove in two runs for the Panthers, and Tyson Brent scored twice. Brayden Ketchum keyed the Warriors’ bats with a 3-for-5 day, driving in three runs and scoring once. James Newell chipped in two RBI, and both Aidan Morris and Austin Morris scored twice.
Salt Fork 4, Iroquois West 3. Brayden Maskel drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning to give the visiting Storm (17-9) a lift past the Raiders (5-10) in a VVC thriller. Salt Fork trailed 3-2 entering that inning but ultimately made a pitching winner of Blake Norton, who threw a complete game in which he scattered seven hits and one walk while striking out five. Hayden Chew (two RBI), Derrek Richards (two hits) and Jameson Remole (two hits) also made an impact at the plate for the Storm. Kamden Kimmel knocked in two runs for IW to go with two hits apiece from Mario Andrade and Elliot Martinez.
In softball
➜ Clifton Central 10, Iroquois West 0. Clifton Central scored at least one run in every inning, cruising past the visiting Raiders for a five-inning nonconference win. Aubrey Wagner went 2 for 3 with a triple for IW (5-13).
➜ Watseka 22, Donovan 1. Watseka plated 11 runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back en route to a four-inning nonconference road win. Brianna Denault paced the Warriors (14-6) by going 3 for 3 with a double, three RBI and three runs scored. Natalie Petersen (2 for 3, three RBI) and Becca Benoit (2 for 3, three RBI, two runs scored) also contributed.
Armstrong-Potomac 5, Milford/Cissna Park 4. The bulk of Friday’s scoring between Vermilion Valley Conference rivals Armstrong-Potomac and Milford/Cissna Park came in the seventh inning. The Trojans sent four runs across in the top half of the inning to take their first lead of the game and then weathered a pair of runs from the Bearcats to escape with the win. Faith Cline went 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBI to lead A-P (14-9), and Tinley Parkerson also doubled and drove in a run. Addison Lucht finished 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI to pace M/CP (13-5).
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7, Iroquois West 4. Georgetown-Ridge Farm faced a 4-0 deficit after the top of the first inning, but the Buffaloes rallied with at least one run in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings to pull off the come-from-behind VVC victory. Peyton McComas was perfect at the top of the G-RF lineup, going 3 for 3 with three runs scored. J’Lynn Waltz and Kaydence Kraus had a triple and RBI apiece, and Jordan Silvey got the win for the Buffaloes (5-15) after pitching 6 1/3 scoreless innings of relief. Jessye Rodriguez and Jersey Fowler both drove in two runs for the Raiders (5-14).
Milford/Cissna Park 12, Watseka 4. Addison Lucht went 2 for 4 with a home run, a double and three RBI to aid the visiting Bearcats (14-5) in a Vermilion Valley Conference success versus the Warriors (15-7), ending the opposition’s six-game win streak. Abby Storm lashed three doubles and scored twice for M/CP, which gained one RBI and two runs from Brynlee Wright. Wateska, which trailed 9-1 after 21/2 innings, was led by two hits apiece from Brianna Denault and Becca Benoit, the latter of whom doubled twice.
Salt Fork 6, Iroquois West 2. Spotless relief pitching from Kendyl Hurt permitted the visiting Storm (20-7) to stave off the Raiders (5-15) in a VVC contest that Salt Fork led 3-2 entering the sixth inning. Hurt threw the final four innings after Karlie Cain logged four strikeouts in the first three innings. Hurt allowed no hits and no walks while striking out nine. She also tripled and drove in one run for the Storm, who snagged one RBI from Ava Ringstrom and a one-hit, one-walk, two-run outing from Alexa Jamison. Abby Kraft knocked in one run for IW, whose Aubrey Wagner threw a complete game with 11 strikeouts.
In boys’ track and field
At Watseka. Brysen Vasquez and Garrett Taylor stood out for Salt Fork, helping the Storm compile 148 points to edge runner-up Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (124 points) for the team title at the 11-team Vermilion Valley Conference Meet. Vasqeuz won the 200-meter dash in 22.70 seconds and also won the 400 in 50.97. Taylor placed first in both the shot put with a toss of 57 feet, 5 inches and the discus with a throw of 184-0. The Storm also won the 400 relay in 42.88 and Ben Jessup won the long jump with a leap of 20-5. BHRA won six events, with Ayden Ingram taking home titles in the high jump (5-7) and triple jump (40-4 1/4). Murphy McCool crossed the finish line first in the 100 (11.33) and the Blue Devils’ 800 relay (1:37.71), 1,600 relay (3:38.00) and 3,200 relay (9:19.30) also placed first. Tyler Miller of Westville swept both hurdles races, winning the 110 hurdles in 16.19 and the 300 hurdles in 41.77 as the Tigers placed third. Bryson Grant paced fourth-place Iroquois West by winning the 800 (2:00.61) and the 1,600 (4:32.75), while Drew McTaggart led fifth-place Watseka with a win in the 3,200 (10:15.63).
In girls’ track and field
At Watseka. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin doubled up the rest of the nine-team field, easily winning the team title at the Vermilion Valley Conference Meet with 165 points, well ahead of runner-up Milford/Cissna Park (81 points). Aleah Potter and Ella McFarland each won two events for the Blue Devils, with Potter placing first in the 1,600-meter run in 5 minutes, 53.32 seconds and the 3,200 in 12:54.55. McFarland won the high jump (5-1 3/4) and triple jump (34-7 1/2). Reis McFarland added another title for BHRA in the discus (101-11) and the Blue Devils’ 800 relay placed first (1:52.99). Milford/Cissna Park won five events, with the Bearcats’ 400 relay (51.83), 1,600 relay (4:20.85) and 3,200 relay (11:09.90) placing first. Addison Lucht in the 400 (1:00.75) and Anna Minton in the shot put (33-8 1/2) also won events for Milford/Cissna Park. Bre Crose swept the 100 (12.92) and 200 (27.21) for Hoopeston Area as the Cornjerkers placed fifth. Macie Russell won the 800 (2:25.22) and Shelby McGee won the 100 hurdles (16.72) for third-place Salt Fork. Ella Miller of Westville won the 300 hurdles (50.86) for the fourth-place Tigers and Vivien Griffin won the long jump (17-8) for sixth-place Iroquois West.