In baseball

Westville 12, Cissna Park 2. Westville got unexpected home-field advantage when Wednesday’s Vermilion Valley Conference game was moved from Cissna Park because of the weather, and the Tigers took advantage for a run-shortened victory in six innings. Zach Russell went 3 of 5 with two runs scored and three RBI to pace Westville (9-2) at the plate. Ethan McMaster went 2 of 4 with a triple, three runs scored and an RBI in support of Cade Schaumburg’s nine-strikeout complete game. Colson Carley was 1 of 2 with an RBI to lead the Timberwolves (3-5).