In baseball
Westville 12, Cissna Park 2. Westville got unexpected home-field advantage when Wednesday’s Vermilion Valley Conference game was moved from Cissna Park because of the weather, and the Tigers took advantage for a run-shortened victory in six innings. Zach Russell went 3 of 5 with two runs scored and three RBI to pace Westville (9-2) at the plate. Ethan McMaster went 2 of 4 with a triple, three runs scored and an RBI in support of Cade Schaumburg’s nine-strikeout complete game. Colson Carley was 1 of 2 with an RBI to lead the Timberwolves (3-5).
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 14, Cissna Park 0. The Blue Devils (3-5) went on the road and collected 14 hits in a dominant showing over Vermilion Valley Conference adversary Cissna Park (3-6). Amani Stanford picked up three hits in the victory — which began with a scoreless first inning before BHRA settled in to post run totals of one, three, five and five in each subsequent frame — while Chaz Dubois, Tuff Elson and Enrique Rangel each added two hits apiece. Elson only allowed one hit in five innings of work on the mound. Gavin Spitz had the Timberwolves’ lone knock.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 12, Milford 0. Owen Halpin and Sawyer Laffoon collected two hits apiece to lead the Bearcats (4-4) in a nonconference road loss.
Westville 11, Watseka 1. In a game that was moved to Westville because of wet playing condtions in Watseka, the Tigers (10-2) scored six runs in the first inning and three runs in the sixth inning to capture a statement win. Ethan McMasters and Zach Russell each amassed three hits while Easton Barney, Cade Schaumburg and Drew Wichtowski collected multiple hits, as well. Landon Haurez, Kamden Maddox and Zach Russell struck out four Warriors batters during the course of the game. The lone run for Watseka (1-6) was driven in by Brayden Ketchum.
Oakwood 5, Iroquois West 0. Dalton Hobick was nearly untouchable Friday afternoon against VVC rivals Iroquois West. The Oakwood starter allowed just two hits and four walks while striking out 15 in a complete game shutout. Bryson Marcinko led the way at the plate for the Comets (8-2-1), gong 3 of 3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Izzy Alvarez and Mario Andrade had a single each for the Raiders (1-4) in the loss.
Cissna Park 12-6, Ridgeview 1-3. Cissna Park got back on track after home losses earlier in the week to sweep Saturday’s road doubleheader at Ridgeview. An early 4-1 lead turned into a game one blowout for the Timberwolves (4-6), with Mason Blanck, Gavin Spitz and Jream Renteria driving in two runs apiece. Brayden Bruens got the win in game one after giving up one run on three hits and four walks and striking out eight. Cameron Kelly drove in the lone run in game one for the Mustangs (1-7). Colson Carley went 1 of 3 with a double and two RBI in game two for Cissna Park, while Max Mason was 2 of 4 with an RBI for Ridgeview.
Iroquois West 12, Cissna Park 2. The host Raiders (2-4) compiled nine walks and took advantage of six fielding errors by the Timberwolves (5-7) to pull away for a VVC triumph. Mario Andrade doubled twice among three hits, drove in four runs and scored thrice for IW, which garnered three hits and two RBI from Rylan Pheifer plus five strikeouts pitched by Izzy Alvarez. Gavin Spitz and Aiden Richards each collected one RBI for Cissna Park.
Milford 12, Schlarman 4. Falling behind 4-0 in the first inning didn’t dampen the spirits of the visiting Bearcats (5-4), who scored the next 12 runs en route to a VVC victory over the Hilltoppers (0-4). Sawyer Laffoon cracked a home run, drove in three runs and scored twice for Milford, which bagged two hits and two RBI from Adin Portwood along with two hits and two runs from Owen Halpin. Chase Clutteur allowed no hits in 2 1/3 innings of relief pitching as well. Schlarman’s Ricky Soderstrom drove in a run to pace his team.
Oakwood 11, Watseka 1. Dalton Hobick and Matthew Miller each drove in two runs as the host Comets (9-2-1) took down the Warriors (1-7) in six innings of VVC play, extending their win streak to six in the process. Grant Powell and Brady Marcinko each scored three times for Oakwood, with the latter adding an RBI, while Travis Tiernan threw six innings in which he allowed three hits and struck out nine. James Newell put up one hit and scored the only run for Watseka.
In softball
Westville 12, Watseka 2. Eleven runs in the first two innings propelled the Tigers (10-1) to a road triumph in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Abby Sabalaskey earned the win in the circle after tossing five innings of five-hit, nine-strikeout ball while adding two hits at the plate to help her own cause. Two-hit efforts from Laney Cook, Lilly Kiesel and Mia Lane provided the rest of the Tigers’ offensive firepower, while Brianna Denault went yard and Sarah Parsons drove in a run to round out the offensive effort for the Warriors (5-3).
Oakwood 19, Iroquois West 8. Six runs in the second inning and six more in the third pushed Oakwood to a decisive victory in Friday’s VVC showdown. Samantha Dunavan homered and drove in five runs for the Comets (3-7), and Karleigh Nelson added two hits and four stolen bases in the win. Abby Kraft took the loss for the Raiders (2-5), but she was one of three Iroquois West players with multiple hits.
Milford/Cissna Park 19, South Newton (Ind.) 0. Milford got just one game out of Saturday’s scheduled doubleheader because of injury issues for South Newton, so the Bearcats took advantage of their only opportunity by putting together a blowout win. Hunter Mowrey led the way for Milford (5-1), going 3 of 3 with three runs scored and three RBI. Addison Lucht was also 2 of 4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI, and Kirstyn Lucht pitched a four-inning no-hitter and struck out four for the win.
Chrisman 13, Iroquois West 0. The visiting Cardinals (3-4) moved closer to .500 for the season by defeating the Raiders (2-6) in five innings of VVC action. Chrisman accepted seven walks and seven hit-by-pitches for the game, leading 8-0 after one inning. Bri Barna threw a one-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts for the Cardinals, also driving in two runs. Taylor Jones added two RBI in the win. Abby Kraft tripled and Aubrey Wagner added a hit for IW.
Milford/Cissna Park 10, Schlarman 0. Kirstyn Lucht fired a five-hit shutout for the visiting Bearcats (6-1), who are winners of their last six contests after bettering the Hilltoppers (0-4) in this VVC event. Lucht walked one and struck out 10, and she received plenty of support. Addison Lucht (4 for 4, three RBI, five runs) topped the list of backers, bashing two inside-the-park home runs along the way. M/CP’s other leaders included Brynlee Wright (two triples among three hits, one RBI, three runs) and Lillie Harris (two hits, two RBI). Vivian Ludwig and Deanna Linares each notched two hits for Schlarman.
Watseka 8, Oakwood 6. Christa Holohan lashed a two-run double in the top of the sixth inning to break a 6-6 tie and push the visiting Warriors (6-3) to a VVC success versus the Comets (4-8). Watseka trailed 5-1 after one inning but had the game tied at 5 by the top of the third inning. Brianna Denault homered among three hits, drove in two runs and scored thrice for the Warriors, who picked up three hits and three total RBI from Holohan along with two hits and two runs from Sarah Parsons. Samantha Dunavan smacked a homer for Oakwood among two hits, with Karleigh Nelson (3 for 3) and Matilyn Griffis (1 for 1) each driving in two runs.
Le Roy 16, Iroquois West 0. Haley Cox earned her sixth pitching win of the season after allowing just one hit in four innings of work in a nonconference contest against the Raiders (2-7) in Gilman. The Panthers’ bats gave her plenty of support: Le Roy (13-2) collected 13 hits and scored 11 runs in the third inning, which was the penultimate inning of a shortened affair. Molly Buckles and Lauren Bossingham each collected three hits while Cox and Natalie Loy each tallied two hits to pace the Panthers’ offense. Cox helped her own cause with five RBI — she hit a double and a triple — while Loy and Lilly Long combined to drive in five more runs.