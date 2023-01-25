In boys’ basketball
Vermilion County Tournament
Westville 60, Armstrong-Potomac 53. Fifth-seeded Westville (13-8) roared back from a 43-40 deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to earn a seven-point win against seventh-seeded Armstrong-Potomac (5-14) in the first game on Thursday night at Mary Miller Gymnasium on the Danville Area Community College campus. Drew Wichtowski paced the Tigers’ offense with a 17-point performance, while Kamden Maddox added 15 points and Landon Haurez added 11 points. Kollin Asbury dropped a game-high 20 points to key the Trojans. Westville will face sixth-seeded Georgetown-Ridge Farm for fifth place at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 57, Hoopeston Area 36. Ayden Ingram’s game-high 16 points powered the top-seeded Blue Devils (16-5) past the fourth-seeded Cornjerkers (13-9) and secured a berth in Saturday’s championship game, in a rematch from earlier this season against Salt Fork. Brett Meidel added 12 points for BHRA and Hayden Rice chipped in 10 points, while Hoopeston Area was paced by Anthony Zamora’s 11-point outing in the second game on Thursday night at Mary Miller Gym.
Salt Fork 57, Oakwood 24. Second-seeded Salt Fork (19-1) earned its place in Saturday night’s title game with three double-digit scorers pacing its offense. Garrett Taylor led the way with 17 points, a performance that was complemented by 16 points from Blake Norton and 10 points from Jameson Remole. Jackson Dudley paced Oakwood (15-7) with seven points, but a 29-15 halftime deficit doomed the Comets. Oakwood and Hoopeston Area will play for third place 6:30 p.m. Saturday, with the title game between the Storm and BHRA to follow at 8 p.m. BHRA handed Salt Fork its only loss this season on Dec. 29.
Nontournament
Iroquois West 60, Schlarman 27. Cannon Leonard authored a double-double of 20 points and 14 rebounds, pushing the host Raiders (16-3) to their ninth win in a row as they got past the Hilltoppers (5-11) in Vermilion Valley Conference action. IW remained perfect in VVC play as well behind Sam McMillan’s nine points and five assists, Kyler Meents’ nine points and four assists and Jace Pankey’s eight points and eight rebounds. Most of Schlarman’s scoring was done by CL Dye (13 opints) and Jerry Reed (12 points).
Milford 72, Beecher 64. A big scoring night from Adin Portwood propelled the visiting Bearcats (15-7) to their fourth win in a row, this one coming in nonconference play. Portwood sank four three-pointers and logged 22 points for Milford, which acquired 17 points from Gavin Schunke, 11 points from RJ Mann and 10 points from Payton Harwood (three three-pointers). This result also snapped a 17-game win streak for Beecher and handed the Bobcats just their second loss of the season.
Bishop McNamara 64, Cissna Park 29. In their second game of the day, the visiting Timberwolves (3-19) were shut down by the Irish for a nonconference defeat. Seth Walder compiled 10 points and Gavin Spitz chipped in six points for Cissna Park.
Cissna Park 64, Grace Christian 52. Tyler Neukomm and Walder starred for the Timberwolves in their first game of the day, winning on a neutral court in Kankakee. Neukomm’s 23 points and Walder’s 21 points paced Cissna Park, which earned its second consecutive win.
Herscher 36, Watseka 35. A two-point lead entering the fourth quarter didn’t hold for the host Warriors (6-14) as they were dealt a nonconference loss by the slimmest of margins. Evan LaBelle poured in 13 points for Watseka, which added seven points from Quinn Starkey and six points from Dane Martin.
Milford 71, Chrisman 43. Adin Portwood erupted for 33 points, including five three-pointers, as the host Bearcats (16-7) extended their win streak to five with a Vermilion Valley Conference victory over the Cardinals (7-14). Gavin Schunke tacked on 15 points for Milford, which added seven points from Payton Harwood. Nic Eddy’s 14 points and Triston Lehmkuhl’s 11 points powered Chrisman.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 72, Watseka 41. Brett Meidel scored 20 points to power the host Blue Devils (185) past the Warriors (6-15) in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Ayden Ingram was close behind with 19 points and Chaz Dubois chipped in 17 points, while Hagen Hoy led Watseka’s attack with 12 points.
Hoopeston Area 78, Cissna Park 64. Kendrick Sigerill poured in 27 points and Mason Rush added 15 points to lift the Cornjerkers (13-11) past the Timberwolves (3-20) in VVC play. Cissna Park was paced by Gavin Spitz’s team-high 24 points.
Iroquois West 68, Armstrong-Potomac 36. Cannon Leonard was a force for the host Raiders (16-4) in a VVC victory as the Iowa football signee connected on all nine of his attempts from the field en route to a 20-points effort. He also collected 15 rebounds, while Sam McMillan added 13 points and Evan Izquierdo chipped in nine points as Iroqouis West won its 10th straight game. Kolin Asbury paced the Trojans (5-15) with 20 points.
In girls’ basketball
Vermilion County Tournament
At Danville Area Community College
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 49, Hoopeston Area 39. A 24-15 scoring edge across the second and third quarters provided enough cushion for the seventh-seeded Blue Devils (4-17) to not only win their first game of the tournament, but also break a 12-game skid overall. Beth McMahon knocked down a trio of three-pointers and scored 15 points for BHRA (1-2 in pool play), which gained 13 points from Natalie Clapp and added 10 points from Ava Acton. Hoopeston Area (11-11), which also went 1-2 in pool play, was led by Claire Dixon’s 15 points and Klaire Pilcher’s eight points. BHRA will face sixth-seeded Westville in Friday’s 5 p.m. fifth-place game. Hoopeston Area is eliminated from the event.
Salt Fork 26, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 16. These teams were tied at 14 entering halftime of their pool-play finale, but the top-seeded Storm (13-7) held the fourth-seeded Buffaloes (9-9) to a single field goal after the break and advanced to the championship game. Kendyl Hurt was the only player in double figures, producing 10 points for Salt Fork (2-0 in pool play) to go with Macie Russell’s seven points. The Storm will meet second-seeded Armstrong-Potomac in Friday’s 8 p.m. title bout. G-RF went 1-1 in pool play, gained six points from Sydney Spesard, added three points from Kendall Roberts and will battle third-seeded Oakwood in Friday’s 6:30 p.m. third-place game.
Armstrong-Potomac 35, Oakwood 18. The second-seeded Trojans (15-7) shut out the third-seeded Comets (13-12) in the second quarter, building a 21-2 halftime lead and never looking back in a pool-play finale. A-P garnered 11 points from Kyla Bullington and six points apiece from Brynn Spencer, Lily Jameson and Cami Saltsgaver, and the Trojans (3-0 in pool play) will face top-seeded Salt Fork in Friday’s 8 p.m. championship. Oakwood, which went 1-2 in pool play and will meet fourth-seeded Georgetown-Ridge Farm in Friday’s 6:30 p.m. third-place game, was led here by Addie Wright’s eight points and Kalie Tison’s four points.
Nontournament
Grant Park 36, Milford 17. Brynlee Wright racked up 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the visiting Bearcats (2-19), but they came up short against a nonconference opponent. Grant Park’s 15-2 scoring advantage in the third quarter made the biggest difference. Milford added four points from Hunter Mowrey and three points from Cadence Schaubert.
Cissna Park 41, Iroquois West 26. A game-high 24 points and eight steals from Addison Lucht powered the Timberwolves (19-4) to a convincing win in Gilman. Brooklyn Stadeli added six points and eight rebounds for Cissna Park. The Raiders (14-9) were keyed by 13 points from Ilyana Nambo and seven points from Shea Small, but were unable to topple the Timberwolves — who won for the fourth time in the last five games — during Vermilion Valley Conference play.
Camp Point Central/Augusta Southeastern 60, Cissna Park 29. The host Timberwolves (19-5) lost for the first time in their last four games, stumbling in nonconference action. Addison Lucht’s 13 points and Mikayla Knake’s 10 points led Cissna Park, which added three points and seven rebounds from Sophie Duis.
Milford 36, Chrisman 33. Hunter Mowrey’s 14 points and seven rebounds and Brynlee Wright’s 12 points and 10 rebounds propelled the host Bearcats (3-19) to their second win in their last three games, as they dispatched the Cardinals (4-19) in Vermilion Valley Conference action. Addison Phipps keyed Chrisman with seven points and 10 rebounds, and teammate Olivia Radke led the team in scoring with nine points.
St. Thomas More 55, Watseka 20. Ruari Quarnstrom’s 15 points showed the way for the host Sabers (16-5) as they ended the 12-game win streak of the Warriors (18-3) in a nonconference matchup. Maddy Swisher’s 14 points and Emma Devocelle’s 12 points furthered STM’s cause. Brianna Denault (six points) and Becca Benoit (four points, eight rebounds) helmed the ship for Watseka.
Cissna Park 66, Oakwood 46. Mikayla Knake and Addie Wright each had a big scoring night, and it was Knake’s Timberwolves (20-5) who held off Wright’s Comets (13-14) for the Vermilion Valley Conference win. Knake knocked down four three-pointers and finished with 28 points for Cissna Park, which led 34-15 at halftime. Knake also picked up four rebounds and four steals for the Timberwolves, who received 16 points, three assists and six steals from Addison Lucht and a nine-point, six-rebound outing from Sophie Duis. Wright tallied 26 points for Oakwood, hitting 8 of 12 free throws along the way. She was backed by Cherokee Hanner’s eight points and Jaydah Arrowsmith’s six points.
Milford 38, Schlarman 8. Hunter Mowrey cataloged a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double for the visiting Bearcats (4-19), who stayed hot with a third win in their last four games. This Vermilion Valley victory against the Hilltoppers (0-10) also included four assists from Mowrey and Brynlee Wright’s 15 points and six rebounds. Milford, which led 21-2 at halftime, added three points and five steals from Cadence Schaubert along with five points and two steals from Sydney Seyfert.
Salt Fork 51, Iroquois West 19. The visiting Storm (15-7) stayed hot after winning the Vermilion County Tournament on Friday, picking off the Raiders (14-11) in this Vermilion Valley meeting to post its sixth win in a row. IW was paced by five points apiece from Shea Small and Jessye Rodriguez.
Watseka 65, Westville 27. Four players reached double figures scoring for the host Warriors (19-3), who bounced back from a loss to St. Thomas More on Saturday — ending their 12-game win streak — and dispatched the Tigers (4-16) in Vermilion Valley action. Becca Benoit’s 16 points and Jasmine Essington’s 15 points were at the front of the line for Watseka, with Benoit hauling in eight rebounds. Brianna Denault and Ava Swartz each chipped in 11 points, with Swartz swishing a trio of three-pointers. Aubrie Jenkins’ nine points paced Westville in defeat. Three Tigers finished with four points apiece, and another two added three points each.
Armstrong-Potomac 30, Milford 22. The host Bearcats (4-20) watched their two-game win streak come to an end at the hands of the Trojans (16-8) during a Vermilion Valley Conference event. Hunter Mowrey authored a 10-point, 12-rebound double-double to pace Milford, which received seven points and five rebounds from Brynlee Wright along with two points and four rebounds from Sydney Seyfert.
Beecher 40, Iroquois West 32. Shea Small scored 16 points, but the Raiders (14-12) were unable to overcome a road test in nonconference play.