In girls’ basketball
Swisher helps STM to comfortable road win
GILMAN — Maddy Swisher delivered 20 points, Ruari Quarnstrom chipped in with 11 and the St. Thomas More girls’ basketball team used a fast start to cruise to a 52-18 victory at Iroquois West. The Sabers (10-3) also received eight points from Emma Devocelle with STM taking a 20-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looking back in the nonconference win. Ilyana Nambo had a team-high six points for the Raiders (9-8).
Swartz, Benoit propel Warriors at home
WATSEKA — Ava Swartz had 12 points, Becca Benoit added 10 and the Watseka girls’ basketball team steadily pulled away from Chrisman for a 48-15 home win. The Warriors (11-2) led 19-9 at halftime and put the game out of reach by outscoring the Cardinals 22-0 in the third quarter. Olivia Radke had nine points to lead Chrisman (3-15).
Knake nets 25 points in Cissna Park’s win
CISSNA PARK — Mikayla Knake had another big night for the Cissna Park girls’ basketball team. Knake delivered for 25 points and five rebounds to single-handedly outscore visiting South Newton (Ind.) 61-24 on Wednesday night. Addison Lucht added 12 points, three rebounds, two assists and four steals for the Timberwolves (15-3) in the nonconference win.
Hoopeston Area 50, Milford 16. The host Cornjerkers (9-7) won their third game in a row when they dispatched the Bearcats (1-17) in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Claire Dixon’s 18 points powered Hoopeston Area, which claimed eight points and 10 rebounds from Klaire Pilcher.
Iroquois West 38, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 29. The visiting Raiders (10-8) improved to 4-1 in VVC play when they bested the Blue Devils (3-13). Shea Small’s 18 points and Ilyana Nambo’s 16 points keyed IW to victory.
Watseka 63, Schlarman 5. Eleven different players scored at least two points for the host Warriors (12-2) as they surged past the Hilltoppers (0-5) in VVC. Becca Benoit bagged 16 points and six rebounds for Watseka, which acquired nine points from Jasmine Essington, eight points and seven rebounds from Megan Martin and eight more points from Kaylie Lange. Deanna Linares netted four points for Schlarman.
Cissna Park 34, Armstrong-Potomac 30. Mikayla Knake and Addison Lucht each reached double figures for the Timberwolves (16-3) as they staved off the Trojans (11-6) in a Vermilion Valley Conference game played at Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, Ind. Knake finished with 16 points and seven rebounds while Lucht added 12 points for Cissna Park.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 33, Iroquois West 32. Ilyana Nambo went off for 22 points, but she and the host Raiders (10-9) suffered a nonconference loss to the Falcons (6-12), who snapped a four-game skid with this outcome.
Watseka 51, Urbana 20. The host Warriors limited the Tigers to only three field goals in the second half, pulling away after Wateseka built up a 27-13 halftime lead in the nonconference game. Jasmine Essington scored a game-high 14 points for Watseka (13-2) in its seventh straight win, while Becca Benoit finished with nine points and eight rebounds. Destiny Barber scored a team-high eight points and grabbed nine rebounds for Urbana (2-7).
Iroquois West 49, Westville 32. The 1-2 punch of Ilyana Nambo and Shea Small keyed the visiting Raiders (11-9) to a Vermilion Valley Conference triumph versus the Tigers (4-11). Nambo produced 17 points and Small logged 16 points for IW, which improved to 5-1 in league action. Lydia Gondzur (10 points) and Aubrie Jenkins (eight points) led Westville.
Oakwood 37, Milford 9. Addie Wright tallied her 1,000th career point with less than 10 seconds remaining in regulation, ending the night with a bang as the visiting Comets (11-10) cruised past the Bearcats (1-18) in Vermilion Valley play. Wright finished with 22 points overall, scoring 12 of those in the fourth quarter. Caydence Vermillion (six points) and Bella Bradford (four points) were among Oakwood’s complementary scoring options. Hunter Mowrey produced six points for Milford.
Salt Fork 50, Cissna Park 25. Alexa Jamison had another huge scoring night, the host Storm (10-7) locked in defensively versus the Timberwolves (16-4) and Salt Fork avenged a 10-point loss to Cissna Park earlier this season with this Vermilion Valley win between teams who entered the game unbeaten in league play. Jamison racked up 27 points entirely on two-point field goals and free throws for the Storm, which picked up eight points from Kendyl Hurt and seven points from Shelby McGee. No Timberwolf scored more than five points, a mark reached by Morgan Sinn and Brooklyn Stadeli.
Watseka 44, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 39. The visiting Warriors (14-2) are now winners of their last eight games after outlasting the Buffaloes (8-7) in Vermilion Valley action. Watseka put three players in double figures — Ava Swartz (14 points), Becca Benoit (11 points) and Brianna Denault (10 points) — and Denault turned in a double-double by swiping 10 rebounds. G-RF’s Kendall Roberts led all scorers with 18 points, and Sydney Spesard added nine points.
In boys’ basketball
McMillan, Leonard power IW boys
GILMAN — Sam McMillan and Cannon Leonard led the Iroquois West boys’ basketball team to a 52-43 home win against Paxton-Buckley-Loda. Leonard produced a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds, while McMillan had 22 points and four assists for the Raiders (10-3), who led 13-9 after the first quarter before stretching that advantage to 27-20 at halftime and 41-31 through three quarters against the Panthers (3-13).
Hoopeston Area 65, Milford 51. Anthony Zamora and Kendrick Sigerill each registered a double-double, sparking Hoopeston Area to a home Vermilion Valley Conference win. Zamora finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Cornjerkers (9-8) and Sigerill put down 15 points and 10 rebounds to help Hoopeston Area build a 34-17 halftime lead. Zamora also added eight assists, with Owen Root (eight points) aiding the Cornjerkers’ offense against the Bearcats (11-7).
Iroquois West 42, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 40. Cannon Leonard can shine in basketball, too. The 6-foot-9 Iowa football signee made a 10-foot fadeaway jumper at the buzzer, keeping Iroquois West unbeaten in VVC play with a clutch road win. Leonard wound up with a game-high 23 points and eight rebounds for the Raiders (11-3) in their fourth straight win. Sam McMillan provided a nice complement to Leonard with 16 points, and Tyler Read dished out seven assists. Ayden Ingram scored a team-high 12 points for BHRA (13-3), which had a five-game win streak end. Chaz Dubois (10 points) and Micah Stanford (nine points) also contributed offensively for the Blue Devils
Schlarman 43, Watseka 31. Schlarman used a strong fourth quarter to pull away for a VVC road win, giving the Hilltoppers their fourth win in their last five games. C.L. Dye scored a game-high 16 points for Schlarman (5-7), which led 29-27 after three quarters. Jerry Reed (12 points) and Jerrius Atkinson (nine points) also pitched in. Quinn Starkey had a team-high nine points for Watseka (6-9), which lost its fourth straight game.
Donovan 57, Watseka 55. Watseka led 43-36 at the end of the third quarter, but Donovan forced overtime and ended up prevailing in this nonconference game. Evan LaBelle scored a team-high 16 points for the host Warriors (6-10), while Tucker Milk scored 14 points.
Iroquois West 58, Herscher 49. The Raiders picked up their fifth straight triumph as Cannon Leonard hit 1,000 career points in a road nonconference win. Leonard scored a game-high 22 points to go along with six rebounds for Iroquois West (12-3). Sam McMillan (12 points, six assists), Tyler Read (10 points, six rebounds, five assists) and Kyler Meents (nine points) also played pivotal roles.