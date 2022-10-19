In football

- Milford/Cissna Park 81, Schlarman 26. The host Bearcats (7-1) jumped out to a 37-0 lead over the Hilltoppers (3-5) before the first quarter ended en route to an 8-Man Central-1 Conference victory. M/CP rushed for 483 yards, with Sawyer Laffoon (108), Brennan Schmink (100) and Tyler Neukomm (91) leading the way. Laffoon rushed for three touchdowns, Dierks Neukomm ran for two scores and Mason Blanck had two touchdowns (one rushing, one passing). Schlarman’s Jerry Reed rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns and was complemented by one running score apiece from Jerrius Atkinson and Chris Brown.

