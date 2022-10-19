In football
- Milford/Cissna Park 81, Schlarman 26. The host Bearcats (7-1) jumped out to a 37-0 lead over the Hilltoppers (3-5) before the first quarter ended en route to an 8-Man Central-1 Conference victory. M/CP rushed for 483 yards, with Sawyer Laffoon (108), Brennan Schmink (100) and Tyler Neukomm (91) leading the way. Laffoon rushed for three touchdowns, Dierks Neukomm ran for two scores and Mason Blanck had two touchdowns (one rushing, one passing). Schlarman’s Jerry Reed rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns and was complemented by one running score apiece from Jerrius Atkinson and Chris Brown.
- Salt Fork 33, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 8. Ethan McLain returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown to put the visiting Storm (5-3) ahead 14-8 against the Cornjerkers (3-5), and Salt Fork never looked back in this Vermilion Valley Conference South win that made the team playoff eligible. Brayden Maskel returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown and caught a 40-yard scoring pass from Jameson Remole for the Storm, which added touchdown runs from McLain and Remole plus interceptions from Derrek Richards and Blake Hettmansberger. Anthony Zamora rushed for a two-yard touchdown for HA/A-P’s points and finished with 124 rushing yards, but the Cornjerkers are out of playoff contention.
- Iroquois West 49, Dwight 8. Iroquois West sealed a playoff berth with a VVC North road win, overwhelming the host Trojans. The Raiders (6-2) led 28-8 at halftime and had a running clock by early in the fourth quarter after a 2-yard touchdown run by John Ahlden. Trystyn Schacht paced Iroquois West with 174 rushing yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns, while Ahlden chipped in 65 rushing yards on 15 carries and three touchdowns to help the Raiders reach the postseason for the second straight fall.
- Momence 27, Watseka 0. The host Warriors trailed 13-0 at the end of the first quarter and went into halftime down 27-0 in a VVC North loss. Watseka (1-7) only managed to finish with 2 yards of total offense, with Anthony Shervino rushing for 19 yards on six carries.
In volleyball
Vermilion County TournamentAt Hoopeston
- Westville 2, Hoopeston Area 0. The Tigers (25-6) claimed the conference tournament championship for the first time since 2005 with a 25-17, 25-21 victory versus the Cornjerkers (18-10). Ella Miller did a bit of everything for Westville, contributing 14 kills, nine digs, three blocks and two aces. Lainey Wichtowski (20 assists), Lydia Gondzur (16 digs), Aubrie Jenkins (12 digs) and Maddison Appl (seven kills, two blocks) also aided the Tigers. Bre Crose slugged six kills for Hoopeston Area, which received five aces from Brylie Cox and six total blocks from the duo of Charissa Johnson and Logan Watson.
Nontournament
- Milford 2, Cissna Park 0. The visiting Bearcats (22-5) proved the superior team in a Vermilion Valley Conference battle with the Timberwolves (24-6), earning their seventh consecutive win overall via a 25-23, 25-23 decision. Milford won thanks to big matches from Hunter Mowrey (10 kills, 13 digs), Anna McEwen (eight kills, 12 digs), Jahni Lavicka (22 assists) and Emma McEwen (10 digs). Pacing Cissna Park statistically were Brooklyn Stadeli (eight kills, 15 digs), Mikayla Knake (25 assists) and Morgan Sinn (16 digs).
- Cissna Park 2, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. Cissna Park rattled off a quick win in the first set and then held off the Panthers in the second set to procure a 25-12, 25-23 home sweep in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Sophie Duis (six kills) and Josie Neukomm (five kills) paced the offense for the Timberwolves (25-6), with Duis serving four aces. Mikayla Knake (19 assists, six digs), Morgan Sinn (eight digs) and Brooklyn Stadeli (two blocks) also contributed in the win. Bailey Bruns had a match-high 12 kills for PBL (12-12), while Aubrey Busboom (16 assists, four digs) and Trixie Johnson (five kills, six digs) each pitched in for the Panthers.
- Watseka 2, Hoopeston Area 0. Watseka reached the 20-win plateau with a home sweep, the Warriors’ third straight victory. Haylie Peck supplied six kills for Watseka in its 25-21, 25-21 VVC win against the Cornjerkers (15-9) and Lauren Tegtmeyer added four kills. Elizabeth Wittenborn and Christa Holohan each distributed seven assists for Watseka (20-10), with Brianna Denault (21 digs) leading the defensive efforts.
- Herscher 2, Watseka 1. The host Warriors (20-11) saw a three-match win streak come to an end versus a nonconference foe, via a 24-26, 25-23, 26-24 decision. Lauren Tegtmeyer’s six kills, Brianna Denault’s 14 digs and Ella Smith’s five blocks were among Watseka’s focal points, with Elizabeth Wittenborn’s four assists, four aces and eight digs also helping the team.
- Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Iroquois West 0. Aubrey Busboom dished out 15 assists for the the host Panthers (15-15) in their 25-16, 25-13 non-league victory versus the Raiders (4-22). Bailey Bruns cashed in on Busboom’s setting with six kills, closely followed by Gracelyn Greenburg and Trixie Johnson (three kills apiece). Araya Stack added six digs and six aces for PBL. Kynnedi Kanosky bagged four digs and two aces for IW, which netted three digs apiece from Ilyana Nambo and Aubrey Wagner.
- Cissna Park 2, Watseka 0. Cissna Park outlasted Watseka in VVC action Tuesday for a 25-17, 25-21 victory. Brooklyn Stadeli did it all for the Timberwolves (26-6) with nine digs, eight kills and two aces, while Mikayla Knake had 22 assists and Sophie Duis chipped in five kills and two blocks. Brianna Denault led the Warriors (20-12) with 13 digs, while Elizabeth Wittenborn put up a team-high eight assists.
- Milford 2, Chrisman 0. Milford cruised to a 25-4, 25-15 sweep Tuesday in VVC action against Chrisman to stay unbeaten in league play. Jahni Lavicka put up 24 assists in the win for the Bearcats (23-5), Anna McEwen had nine digs, seven kills and two aces, Emma McEwen contributed eight digs and four aces and Brynlee Wright rounded things out with seven kills.
- St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. St. Joseph-Ogden bounced back after dropping its first Illini Prairie Conference match last week with a 25-20, 25-18 road win Tuesday against Paxton-Buckley-Loda. Taylor Hug led the way for the Spartans (25-8) with 18 assists, five digs and three kills, Addie Roesch had 10 kills, five digs and two aces and Peyton Williams finished with seven digs and five kills in the win. Aubrey Busboom paced the Panthers (15-16) with 15 assists, six digs and two blocks, and Araya Stack led the way defensively with 12 digs.
- Hoopeston Area 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Hoopeston Area’s veteran players came through in a 25-5, 25-11 senior night sweep against VVC rival Georgetown-Ridge Farm. The senior-driven victory was led by Tobi West with 11 assists, Logan Watson with seven aces and Bre Crose with five kills for the Cornjerkers (19-10).
In boys’ cross country
- At Peoria. Iroquois West’s Bryson Grant and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Logan Beckmier finished third and fourth, respectively, in the 292-athlete Patriot Invitational, held at Detweiller Park, clocking 3-mile times of 15 minutes, 18.7 seconds and 15:23.1. St. Joseph-Ogden was the leading local team, placing fifth of 33 with 192 points. Leading the Spartans were Aden Armstrong (27th place, 16:29.4) and Lance Retz (29th, 16:32.3). ALAH (seventh place, 256), Monticello (eighth, 276), Unity (12th, 326), Prairie Central (18th, 464), Paxton-Buckley-Loda (24th, 634) and Iroquois West (29th, 741) rounded out area team involvement. ALAH received a 13th-place time from Lyle Adcock (16:14.0) and a 14th-place time from Jacob Adcock (16:14.2). Monticello’s Jacob Elston ranked 20th in 16:23.5, Unity’s Eli Crowe placed 33rd in 16:37.2 and PBL’s Aiden Kerr snatched 22nd place in 16:24.6.In girls’ cross country
- At Peoria. Unity earned the Peoria Invitational team championship out of 32 programs, with the Rockets’ 55 points at Detweiller Park far outpacing runner-up Elmwood (157). Unity put six athletes inside the top 20 out of 245 runners — Mackenzie Pound (sixth place, 17 minutes, 59.5 seconds), Emily Decker (12th, 18:23.9), Erica Woodard (13th, 18:31.6), Olivia Shike (16th, 18:50.5), Raegen Stringer (19th, 19:05.6) and Camryn Reedy (20th, 19:09.6). Monticello’s Mabry Bruhn was the top local racer, placing second in 17:22.5. Other area team scores came from St. Joseph-Ogden (10th place, 295), Monticello (11th, 296), Paxton-Buckley-Loda (18th, 447) and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (27th, 646). SJ-O was paced by Savanna Franzen (ninth place, 18:08.2) and Chloe Burkhalter (29th, 19:40.2), and PBL received an 11th-place time from Trixie Johnson (18:22.1).