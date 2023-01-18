In boys’ basketball
DONOVAN — Cannon Leonard posted a double-double with a career-high 35 points to go with 11 rebounds in the Iroquois West boys’ basketball team’s 53-34 road win against Donovan on Wednesday night. Sam McMillan chipped in with seven points, five assists and five rebounds for the Raiders (14-3).
Milford 70, South Newton (Ind.) 42. The Bearcats cruised to a home nonconference win, getting up 33-14 by halftime. Adin Portwood scored all 33 of his game-high points in the first three quarters for Milford (13-7), with Sawyer Laffoon (12 points) and Gavin Schunke (11 points) joining him in double figures.
Hoopeston Area 67, Uni High 29. The host Cornjerkers led 42-12 at halftime and didn’t let up in the second half of a nonconference triumph against the Illineks. Anthony Zamora nearly came through with a triple-double for Hoopeston Area (11-9), scoring 16 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and handing out nine assists. Kendrick Sigerill scored a game-high 23 points and had eight rebounds for the Cornjerkers, with Preston VanDeVeer pitching in with 10 points. Teo Chemla paced Uni High with 13 points, while Lukas Grosse-Perdekamp added seven points and five rebounds.
Grant Park 54, Watseka 38. Watseka found itself trailing early against Grant Park and never recovered in Saturday’s nonconference home loss. Evan LaBelle had 10 points to lead the Warriors (6-12), and six other players scored in the loss.
Iroquois West 55, Gardner-South Wilmington 50. Iroquois West extended its winning streak to eight straight games with Tuesday’s nonconference home win against Gardner-South Wilmington. The Raiders (15-3) lost their halftime lead in the third quarter but outscored the Panthers 15-10 in the fourth for the win. Sam McMillan led Iroquois West with 17 points, Cannon Leonard chipped in 15 points and Tyler Read added 12 points to make it three in double figures.
St. Anne 72, Watseka 33. An early deficit proved too much for Watseka to overcome in Tuesday’s nonconference road loss at St. Anne, which extended the Warriors’ losing streak to eight games. Dane Martin scored 10 points for Watseka (6-13) in the loss.
Vermilion County Tournament
Hoopeston Area 59, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 31. Hoopeston Area pulled away in the second half thanks to a pair of 17-point quarters and turned Saturday’s first round game against Georgetown-Ridge Farm from a tight one at halftime into a 28-point rout. Kendrick Sigerill’s consistent scoring effort saw him lead the Cornjerkers (12-9) with a game-high 17 points. Anthony Zamora added 15 points in the win, and Owen Root finished with 12 points. Jase Latoz made three three-pointers and finished with 11 points for the Buffaloes (4-13).
Oakwood 60, Westville 34. Oakwood’s Dalton Hobick was lights out from three-point range Saturday and knocked down six shots beyond the arc to finish with a game-high 26 points and lead the Comets past Westville. Hobick made half of his three-pointers in the first quarter, as Oakwood (14-6) took a double-digit lead it wouldn’t relinquish. Alec Harrison also hit double figures with 13 points for the Comets in the win. Drew Wichtowski led the Tigers (12-7) with 11 points, and Landen Haurez finished with 10.
Salt Fork 59, Armstrong-Potomac 37. Salt Fork pushed its moderate halftime edge into a double-digit lead by the end of the third quarter and kept pushing that advantage for a 22-point victory on the opening day of tournament play. Garrett Taylor scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Storm (17-1) and was joined in double figures by Blake Norton, who added 17 points of his own. Kollin Asbur paced Armstrong-Potomac (5-12) with 15 points.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 83, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 29. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s three-point lead at the end of the first quarter on Georgetown-Ridge Farm ballooned to 22 at halftime, 39 points after three quarters and 54 points by the final buzzer Tuesday in Danville. Brett Meidel scored a game-high 19 points for the Blue Devils (15-5). Amani Stanford and Ayden Ingram added 11 points apiece, and seven other players scored in the win. Aaron Maquet had nine points to lead the Buffaloes (4-14).
Oakwood 77, Armstrong-Potomac 45. Oakwood jumped on Armstrong-Potomac in the first quarter to build and early 15-point lead and never looked back in its second straight tournament victory. Tanner Pichon scored all 11 of his points in the first quarter as one of four Oakwood players to hit double figures. Brody Taflinger made four three-pointers and scored a team-high 20 points for the Comets (15-6), and Dalton Hobick and Alec Harrison chipped in 16 points apiece in the win. The Trojans (5-13) got a game-high 25 points from Kollin Asbury .
Salt Fork 42, Westville 41. Salt Fork trailed after one quarter, at halftime and at the end of the third quarter Tuesday against Westville. Then the Storm put together a fourth-quarter rally good enough to eke out the one-point victory against Westville. Blake Norton scored 21 points to lead Salt Fork (18-1) and was joined in double figures by Garrett Taylor with 11 points. Kamden Maddox put up 19 points for the Tigers (12-8).
In girls’ basketball
Cissna Park 50, Hoopeston Area 33. The Timberwolves (17-4) pulled away from a 21-18 halftime lead and outscored the Cornjerkers 23-10 in the final eight minutes to earn a VVC win on their home floor. Addison Lucht tallied 12 points, four steals and four rebounds, while Sophia Duis chipped in 10 points to lock down the outcome.
Iroquois West 33, Armstrong-Potomac 27. The Raiders (13-9) defended home hardwood in a Vermilion Valley Conference game against the Trojans (12-7), with Ilyana Nambo’s 14-point performance leading the way and Shea Small chipping in an additional 10 points.
Watseka 42, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 34. Eleven points from Ava Swartz and 10 points from Becca Benoit lifted the Warriors past the Blue Devils in VVC play, despite nine points apiece from BHRA’s Beth McMahon and Natalie Clapp.
Watseka 56, South Newton (Ind.) 20. Watseka’s winning streak hit double digits with Saturday’s easy home win against South Newton, with the Warriors blitzing the Rebels early to secure their 10th straight victory. It was a team effort for Watseka (16-2) offensively. Ava Swartz and Jasmine Essington led the way with 10 points apiece, and 11 total players scored in the lopsided win.
Iroquois West 61, South Newton 27. Ilyana Nambo’s 13-point outing paced the host Raiders (14-9) in a nonconference victory, with Shea Small contributing 11 points to round out a strong offensive showing.
Watseka 36, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 22. A balanced scoring attack enabled Watseka (17-2) to earn a road victory against nonconference foe Paxton-Buckley-Loda (8-12). The Warriors were keyed by dual seven-point outings from Brianna Denault and Ava Swartz, with Becca Benoit and Emily Miller chipping in six points apiece. Swartz added six rebounds for the Warriors — trailing only Natalie Petersen’s seven rebounds — while Emily Robidoux led PBL with 14 points.
Cissna Park 64, Schlarman 5. Cissna Park turned lockdown defense into a major rout Tuesday in Vermilion Valley Conference action against Schlarman (0-8). Addison Lucht was at the forefront of that defensive effort for the Timberwolves (18-4) with seven steals and also shot 11 of 13 from the field for a game-high 22 points. Lauryn Hamrick also added 10 points, three steals and three rebounds in the win.
Vermilion County Tournament
Salt Fork 51, Westville 15. Alexa Jamison exploded for 26 points and Macie Russell contributed 10 points to power top-seeded Salt Fork (12-7) to a decisive win against sixth-seeded Westville (4-14). The Tigers were led by Lani Gondzur’s four-point performance, but a 20-0 run from the Storm in the second quarter made an early difference.
Armstrong-Potomac 42, Hoopeston Area 27. Kyla Bullington poured in 28 points — including six second-half field goals — to power the second-seeded Trojans to an easy triumph against the fifth-seeded Cornjerkers. Brynn Spencer added seven points for Armstrong-Potomac (14-7) while Hoopeston Area (11-10) was paced by Claire Pilcher’s eight-point outing.
Oakwood 32, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 24. Cherokee Hanner scored 13 points and Addie Wright chipped in 10 points to lift the third-seeded Comets (13-11) past the seventh-seeded Blue Devils (3-17). Mikayla Cox scored 12 points to pace BHRA, but Oakwood’s 10-2 run to open the game ultimately made the difference.